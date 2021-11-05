A leak has put the cards on the table of what will be the most powerful chip in the ARM market in the Android world. Its premiere is about to fall and it will be the SoC that we see in the high-end of 2022.

Whenever Qualcomm is about to announce its new high-performance chip, the rumors around it arise like foam, which is logical since then they are the ones that assemble the best mobiles and occupy the highest positions of all the benchmarks.

When a Snapdragon from the 800 series hits the market, it is a big day for those who love numbers and performance tests. That is why we are facing a highly anticipated presentation, of which we could already know things due to the leaks.

The SM8450, which could be called both Snapdragon 898 and 895, it would follow the traditional pattern of Qualcomm chips, according to said leaks.That means a combination of a Cortex-X2, three Cortex-A710 and four Cortex-A510 cores running at different speeds.

This is also the same configuration that its closest rival, the Samsung Exynos 2200, will use, the clock speed being the point at which the two would differ.

According to a leaked photo of a phone that supposedly works with this upcoming Qualcomm chip, the processor will take your Cortex-X2 to 3 GHz, while the Cortex-A710 cores will run at 2.5 GHz. And all four Cortex-A510 cores will run at 1.79 GHz.

Exclusive! Exynos 2200 official version frequency data

CPU: 1 × Cortex-X2 2.9GHz + 3 × 2.8GHz + 4 × 2.2GHz

GPU: AMD GPU 1250MHz – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2021

If we compare these figures with those of the Exynos 2200 that have been recently leaked, some will wonder if Qualcomm is still at the top. This is because Samsung’s larger core is slightly slower at 2.9 GHz, but its other cores are faster.

With 2.8 GHz for the high-performance cores and 2.2 GHz for the efficient cores.

And then there is the fact that The Exynos 2200 will arrive with graphics technology from AMD, which should be an advantage over the Adreno 730 GPU.Because while Qualcomm does a good graphical job, the folks at AMD are several notches above it, especially with ray tracing.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon flagships have always managed to deliver top-notch performance, but the company is not going through its prime now that all companies have decided to get into the chip business. Will this be Qualcomm’s last great processor?