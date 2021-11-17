In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The robot vacuum cleaners are now joined by a new device that can become common in our homes: a window cleaning robot.

For just a year we have been seeing the growing popularization of window cleaning robots, especially as a result of the launch of Lidl’s own model, which, as always in the case of this store, ended up selling out after causing a sensation.

Having said that, There are other window cleaning robots that are also quite complete and also cheap, especially now that we are already facing the week before Black Friday, with advanced offers in practically all stores.

Amazon, for example, has reduced the Conga WinDroid 870 Connected window cleaning robot to only 134 euros, the same price as in the official Cecotec store.

This window cleaning robot may be what you need if you have large windows. It has a fixing and fall arrest system and automatically detects the glass limits.

Both offer free shipping anywhere in Spain, so you decide which of the two suits you best if you plan to buy this device. In just 2-3 days you will have your purchase at home and at no additional cost over the fixed price.

Its operation is quite simple: it has a suction cup system to “fix” to the glass, as well as a safety chain to prevent falls, just in case.

Once set, you can activate the cleaning both by giving the physical button and from its application, where you can also choose between the four modes it offers, each of them for a type of cleaning, more or less thorough.

It is used to clean interior and exterior windows, but perhaps more importantly, It also works to clean tiles, so with it you can leave your bathroom or kitchen like new.

It automatically creates a map of the surface to be cleaned and executes the cleaning autonomously, with an automatic stop once it has been completed, so you don’t have to worry about anything at all.

Cecotec is a firm well known by all, especially for the success of its Conga robot vacuum cleaners, the rivals of the Roomba at an international level.

