Buying a laptop doesn’t have to be expensive, even if it comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. The proof of this we have right now in the Spanish store PcComponentes.

Today a laptop is essential again. It seemed that they would be displaced by mobiles, but as a result of the pandemic it has been proven that this is not the case and that a PC is still essential to work, study and do all kinds of tasks.

That said, if you need to buy a cheap laptop because you don’t have a lot of budget, there is a model that may interest you. It is the HP Notebook 14S-dq0009ns that PcComponentes sells for 259 euros.

This Windows 10 computer is quite affordable. With a compact design, it equips an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM memory.

It goes without saying that it is a real bargain, despite being a basic model, although more than enough to run applications like Zoom, Microsoft Office or Chrome, ideal for students.

Let’s say that it is an alternative to Chromebooks, which also aspire to a type of user who seeks an economic and simple model above all, although targeting rather those who are used to working with Windows.

These are its main specifications:

Screen size: 14 “Screen resolution: HD Weight: 1.46 kg Processor: Intel Celeron 4020 RAM memory: 4GB DDR4 Storage: 64GB eMMC Operating system: Windows 10

As you can see, the weight is one of its strengths, quite low. That makes it a good option to take it to and from college or university if necessary.

Yes indeed, there is a problem, and it is that it only has 64GB of storage capacity, so it is advisable to get a microSD to expand memory if you do not want to fall short when you start downloading applications and files.

Shipping is completely free to any part of Spain, without additional costs and with delivery in less than three days. These are conditions that are very similar to those that other stores can offer, such as Amazon, the main rival of PcComponentes.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.