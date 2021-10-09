In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Home automation is one of the pillars of Amazon’s own product catalog, and now it is also in the video surveillance segment with various security camera models.

Surveillance cameras with WiFi have become fashionable in recent years, something not surprising if we take into account two factors: they are increasingly cheaper and also help a lot to know what happens at home when you are not there.

Amazon is one of the competing brands in a sector currently dominated by firms such as TP-Link and Xiaomi, and it does so by offering a differential factor: some of its cameras are battery operated and have up to two years of autonomy, such as the Blink Indoor which is now also reduced to 59 euros.

This is one of the camcorders manufactured and sold by Amazon, quite compact and designed for indoor use, although it also has night vision.

It has two-way audio, in case you want to have a conversation through it. Of course, it is compatible with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, in case you have an Echo smart speaker at home.

It has smart features, such as the Motion detection, which serves to send you a notification to your mobile if something moves at home when you are not there, as long as you have it activated, of course.

It meets pretty much everything you need to consider when buying a surveillance camera, including night vision, which always helps.

That said, there are models that are similar and much cheaper, although they have to be connected to the electrical current, such as the TP-Link Tapo C200, which costs 28 euros and is one of the best sellers.

