10/28/2021 at 1:43 PM CEST

The sporting director of Formula 1, Ross brawn, is pleasantly surprised at the level and intensity of the pulse they maintain Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the 2021 world title. After another vibrant battle on the Circuit of the Americas, which left Max leading by 12 points, the one who was Ferrari’s ‘brain’ in the golden age of Michael Schumacher considers that the championship will not be resolved until the end of the season-

“I spoke to Red Bull and they had Austin as a Mercedes circuit where they had to minimize damage, and it was ultimately not the case, even though it was tight, like most of the year. We may see the opposite in Mexico and Brazil, which are more favorable circuits for Red Bull.. This World Cup still has a lot of rope left, “he says. Brawn in his usual column for the official website of Formula 1. “It was a race to keep looking at the screen, at all times you had to control the distances and strategies to see how the race was developing. It wasn’t clear who could win, as neither Lewis nor Max made mistakes, and that’s what’s great about this year. There are two drivers who compete immaculately and we don’t see any significant failure on their part. “

On the other hand, the British underlines the temperance and intelligence that he demonstrated Verstappen in Austin: “The Circuit of the Americas is complicated, and the promoter has done a great job in fixing some points of the track. Of course, it has not stopped being challenging, and it is very easy to make a mistake Max was able to deal with the pressure from Lewis throughout the race. He did not lose distance with him in the first laps, when he lost the lead at the start and then he controlled everything very well. His tire management was very good, and not making a single mistake at that level for 56 laps is impressive, “he concludes.