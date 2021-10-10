In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

We all know that Xiaomi is a company capable of launching one of the best mobile phones on the market, but also specialized in other more diverse technological elements such as door locks, electrical appliances or alarm clocks, but of the intelligent ones.

And is that if you are bored that the alarm clock of a lifetime keeps waking you up tomorrow after morning with its annoying beep and with its limited functions, maybe you should buy a Xiaomi smart alarm clock that not only will make you wake up in a better mood, but it also has many other features that you can use during the rest of the day.

And now you can buy the Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock for only 29.94 euros in Aliexpress Plaza, with shipping from Spain and that you can receive in the next few days.

This smart speaker with display uses Google Assistant and allows you to set alarms, receive reminders or play music, in addition to other functions of the Google virtual assistant.

This Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock alarm clock at 29.94 euros comes with a price bonus for new accounts, and it not only wakes you up, but can also be paired with other smart home devices.

However, this alarm clock can serve as a control center for other Internet of Things devices such as a purifier or even a light bulb, thanks to its Google assistant commands.

And it is compatible with the Google Assistant, with which we can take advantage of the hundreds of existing commands to obtain help in hands-free mode, or even perform actions in our favorite applications or devices that are paired.

As if that were not enough, we can customize the screen of this Xiaomi alarm clock choosing from 10 sphere designs so that we can personalize it to our liking, and so that it seems that every day a new alarm clock wakes us up.

