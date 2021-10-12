In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are one of those who prefer a basic mobile above all, there is a Xiaomi that fully complies in terms of price and that also promises quite good benefits.

The world of telephony has changed a lot in recent years, especially in the entry-level range, where 100-euro mobiles are no longer as before, but are more than worthy devices and with everything necessary to satisfy a large number of users.

Of course, in this segment Xiaomi shines with several very complete devices. One of them, the Redmi 9A, does not even reach 100 euros. Amazon sells it for a little more (109 euros) although AliExpress Plaza does go a little further and leaves it at 88 euros.

This mobile has 2GB of RAM and a Helio G25 processor. The operation of Android is fluid and more than enough for most users.

Despite being a very cheap mobile, it has a pretty decent HD screen, a Mediatek Helio G25 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery, which can give you 2-3 days of autonomy without any problems.

By power, it does not lack to meet more than in the day to day with applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram, which you can run without too many inconveniences.

One of the few drawbacks is that it has “only” 32GB of internal storage, although on the other hand you can buy a microSD to expand its capacity.

The advantage of buying the Xiaomi Redmi 9A in AliExpress Plaza thanks to this offer is not only the savings, but it is sent directly from Spain, without going through customs and without surcharges in the form of VAT, which are already included in the 88 euros it costs.

The realme C21 is one of the most similar terminals, although right now it is somewhat more expensive, since its price does remain above 100 euros, despite the fact that by specifications they are practically identical.

