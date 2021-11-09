In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi sells practically everything, even smart watches, which it already manufactures and has under its own brand in Spain.

Xiaomi celebrated just a few days ago the anniversary of its official arrival in Spain, just six years ago. In this time it has not stopped increasing its catalog with new launches and with some imports of products that were already sold in Spain.

One of them is the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color, one of its first smart watches, one of the first to sell under its own brand. It is a model that boasts 10 days of battery life, with GPS and that also has a very low price, of only 82 euros right now in AliExpress Plaza.

This store offers shipping from Spain in just three days, without going through customs and with a two-year warranty in our country, conditions that are much better than those of Amazon, which currently sells it for 111 euros.

This smartwatch has an AMOLED panel, a heart rate sensor and above all an impressive battery that will last you at least two weeks.

We have been able to test the Xiaomi Mi Watch in its complete analysis, which has left us very good feelings in practically all areas.

Its screen is of quality, with very good colors and an outstanding brightness, and all this while maintaining an excellent battery life, depending of course on the use you give to the GPS. The more you use it, the shorter the battery life, as usual.

It is therefore a good sports watch, with quite precise sensors, something that we have also been able to put to the test.

We explain how to make the best decision to buy a sports watch, the models and what you should look for to make the best choice and save money.

Obviously it is not among the best smartwatches of 2021 in absolute terms, since it is a sector dominated by the flagships of brands such as Apple, Samsung or Huawei, among others.

One of the advantages of the offer in the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color of AliExpress Plaza is that it is at the same price in three colors, in the three in which it is for sale. In addition, as we have already mentioned, shipping is totally free to any part of Spain

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.