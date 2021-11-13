It was in 2005, when Fox opted for a romantic comedy that immediately became the favorite beyond the US borders: “How I Met Your Mother.”

The plot starred Cobie Smulders, Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris and revolved around the lives of five friends who lived in New York and their adventures in search of love.

And is that thousands of people around the world identified with “Ted Mosby” (Josh Radnor) and his desire to seek love while telling his children everything that happened before meeting their mother.

Although at first everyone assured that it was a faithful copy of “Friends”, the success of “How I Met Your Mother” led them to launch a total of nine seasons.

Everyone assured that the famous comedy had closed with a flourish the story of friends, “Ted” “Robin” “Barney” and others, but to the surprise of many at the beginning of 2021 the spin off of the story was announced.

It was in April when the streaming network, Hulu confirmed a new story from the universe of “How I Met Your Mother” but with Hilary Duff as the protagonist.

The former Disney girl has already shared some details of the recordings. Photo: IG / hilaryduff

Seven years have passed since the farewell of the friends of the “MacLaren’s Pub” and despite its controversial outcome the successful series seems to give for more.

What you need to know “How I Met Your Father” with Hilary Duff

It should be noted that Hilary Duff had come out of a very strong problem with Disney, after the possibility of doing an updated version of the role that made her famous as a teenager was considered: Lizzie McGuire.

However, the 34-year-old star assured that the interests of the producers and hers were very different, so the long-awaited of the series was not going to be realized.

At the same time Duff was finishing the seventh and final season of the dramatic comedy “Younger”, so he did not hesitate to embark on the new adventure.

The only thing that has caught everyone’s attention and some fans of the plot have even expressed their discontent is that they have ensured that the spin off called “How I Met Your Father” will follow the same format as its predecessor.

Although many assure that it is the same but with a female version, they assure that the character of Duff will not only tell his love story but also his friends.

The only thing that is different is that technology, dating applications and social networks will play a very important role in this new version as it will mark the fate of the characters.

The comedy was one of the most watched on the Fox network. Photo: IG / fox

The cast is made up of Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma and Daniel Augustin and the participation of Josh Peck and Ashley Reyes was also confirmed.

First images of “How I Met Your Father”

It was through the Variety portal, where the streaming, HULU, finally released the first official look at “How I Met Your Father”, the spin-off of “How I Met Your Mother”.

The plot will revolve around the life of “Sophie” (Hilary Duff), who tells her son the story of how he met his father: a story that dates back to 2021, and the adventures of the woman and her group of friends.

The first image of the entire cast. Photo: Variety

So far it is known that the premiere of the series is scheduled for 2022, as it was the members of the cast who announced that the recordings are already underway.

Josh Peck joined the project in April 2021. Photo: IG / hilaryduff

In the picture, you can see Hilary Duff and the rest of the cast on Disney’s new virtual set in California; however the series will be set in New York.

It is expected to premiere in the first months of January 2022. Photo: IG / hilatyduff

