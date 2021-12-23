12/22/2021 at 7:21 PM CET

Artur Lopez

Saúl Ñíguez’s adventure in the Premier League is more like a nightmare than a fruitful experience. The Spanish midfielder, on loan to Chelsea from Atlético de Madrid, does not finish curdling. Not even the loss by Covid of Mateo Kovacic has provided more opportunities to the versatile player, who has not shone on the occasions that Thomas Tuchel has trusted him. However the German coach defended his footballer after another unfortunate performance at the tie against Everton.

Saúl barely participated for half an hour against Wolverhampton, and half against Everton, but it was enough to place him in the eye of the hurricane. The fans of the current European champion are impatient after the last punctures in the Premier, which they move the ‘blues’ six points away from the leader, Manchester City.

However, in front of the ‘toffee’, Thomas Tuchel excused his player from the tie in view of the multiple roles he played: “Does Saúl have problems? Yes. Is he the first player with problems in the Premier? No, and no it will be the last. We protect our players today and always. Against Everton he played as six, as nine, and as a winger. Is that fair to him? No, it is not. Put it in context “, the Chelsea manager defended the Spaniard.

Tuchel was also especially critical of the toxicity of social networks, which used Saúl as a scapegoat: “Reactions like these are the reasons why I am not involved in social networks. I can only hope Saul doesn’t read it. He knows what he needs to improve and he is doing it all. We are trying to find the best version of him. “

The decision to give in to Conor Gallagher

The five English League games that Saúl has played contrast with the outstanding participation of two footballers on loan from the ‘blues’ in their respective teams. Billy Gilmour, 20, has ten starts under his belt and one assist. While, Conor Gallagher He has become one of the pillars of Crystal Palace and a great revelation of the Premier with just 21 years. The midfielder has scored six goals and has given three assists in sixteen games played as a starter.

We must talk about Conor Gallagher 💎 The great goal that closed Crystal Palace’s victory against Everton 🤩 # PremierLeagueDAZN ⚽ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/XIzT08MwTd – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) December 12, 2021

Asked about the decision to transfer them, Tuchel has no regrets: “Conor was the fourth man in the rotation. And the opportunity arose where he could see more minutes at Crystal Palace. Would Conor be the same if he had stayed? Obviously not, because the situation would have been different. Maybe I would only have played once in weeks if Kovacic wasn’t out. You cannot back down from these decisions. “

In any case, it seems a utopia for Chelsea to exercise the purchase option on Saúl Ñíguez, estimated at about 40 million euros. The situation would have to change diametrically so that he did not return to Atlético de Madrid.