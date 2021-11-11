11/11/2021 at 17:31 CET

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea is the team with the best difference (-7.79) between goals conceded and goals against expected from the five major leagues: he has conceded a total of four for the 11.79 that he should add according to the advanced statistics, son all the great performance of his goalkeeper, the Senegalese Edouard Mendy.

The British, who are currently leaders in the Premier League with a three-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, They lead ahead of Olympique Marseille (-7.36), Freiburg (-6.37), Eintracht Frankfurt (-5.82) and Rennes (-5.62), which complete the top 5 of the five major European leagues.

-7.79 – @ChelseaFC_Sp is the team of the five major leagues with the best differential between goals conceded and Expected Goals against (-7.79). In @LaLiga, the team with the best record in this regard is @RCDEspanyol (-5.46). Bolt. pic.twitter.com/exykuuY8ko – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 10, 2021

The Londoners remain at the top of the table in the Premier League after reaching the third national break with 26 points, three more than Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Thomas Tuchel’s team has eight wins, two draws and just one loss in this 2021/22 edition of the English championship. It maintains a distance of three units also with West Ham and another four with Liverpool, which closes the Champions League area.

RCD Espanyol, the best team in LaLiga

Vicente Moreno’s men rank as the sixth best team in relation to the difference in goals conceded and goals against expected (-5.46) and is the first in terms of LaLiga: they are closely followed by the surprising Rayo Vallecano of Andoni Iraola (-4.20) and the authoritarian Royal Society of Imanol Alguacil (-3.29), which provisionally leads with 28 points, one more than Real Madrid and Sevilla and five more than Atlético de Madrid.

The perico team faces its first season in LaLiga as current LaLiga Smartbank champion with the sole objective of consolidating itself in the highest category of Spanish football. With Raúl de Tomás as the team’s great offensive appeal and second top scorer in the competition, those of Vicente Moreno remain in 11th position with 17 points out of 39 possible: they add four victories, five draws and four defeats.