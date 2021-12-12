In 2020, the pandemic prevented fans from enjoying Marvel movies on the big screen, but this 2021 the company has compensated with four live-action series, an animated series, and three films released so far. In 2022 a new and long-awaited installment of the franchise will arrive, Thor: Love and Thunder, from which the photography of an alleged promotional art has been leaked.

You may also like: Kevin Feige says No Way Home is as ambitious as Infinity War and Endgame

Thor was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011 with Thor – 77%, a film that had a more or less positive reception among critics and fans, and later the character returned in The Avengers – 92%, where he fought an alien threat alongside Iron Man, Captain America and the Hulk. Later he had a second solo film, Thor: A Dark World – 66%, which is considered one of the worst productions of the series. Then we saw it in Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, and finally a version that was better received by fans was Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, directed by Taika Waititi, which was successful at the box office and received mostly positive reviews.

Due to the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi returned to the director’s chair to handle the new installment, Thor: Love and Thunder, of which not much is known, except that we will have Natalie Portman back as Jane Foster, who will become The Mighty Thor, and Christian Bale as the villain, Gorr the God Killer. The supposed first poster of the film has appeared on social networks and could be false, since it does not have a great technical quality, but remember that Marvel Studios have been criticized several times for the low quality of their posters.

One of the most interesting details of the image, and one that gives it credibility, is that Jane Foster is holding an apparently reconstructed Mjolnir, because as everyone will remember, in Thor: Ragnarok the legendary hammer was shattered by Hela, the Goddess of Death, the evil sister of the God of Thunder. This suggests that the Mjolnir will be rebuilt especially to be used by Jane. Here you can see some of the reactions that the leak has generated:

Also read: Rumor: Letitia Wright leaves the MCU because she does not want to be vaccinated

A promotional art for #ThorLoveAndThunder appears that gives the first look at Jane Foster as Thor and it seems that without a doubt we will see the characteristic helmet of this character, hiding his identity. pic.twitter.com/gac6ArYZM6 – Opinasaurio (@opinasaurio) December 11, 2021

By the way, in this poster it shows that we are going to see a lot of Jane Foster as Thor, both alone and with Thor Odinson, in case there was any doubt about it. And I quite like that. pic.twitter.com/gJ5W1TeS6z – Alex Salvatore 🦸‍♂️ (@Alexromval) December 11, 2021

We need it in HD please 🤩🤩 look at this beauty from Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor and Jane love you ♥ ️🥰 pic.twitter.com/5NqcWiz7zZ – ✌🏻Yadis🤘🏻HAWKEYE🏹NWH🕸️🇲🇽 (@yadishiddlevans) December 11, 2021

Promotional art for #ThorLoveandThunder … but … but what a wonder is this? Thor’s new suit with those colors, Mighty Thor is brutal, the Mjorlnir fragments attached, Thor’s flying goats … Aaaaah !!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rBOLw2oHLF – dr_victor_95🦷 (@ dr_victor_95) December 11, 2021

Jane Foster looks great! And it looks like it will have Thor’s Mjolnir rebuilt. pic.twitter.com/VuIZt0te7l – Fogeleon X5 (@ Fogeleon_X5) December 11, 2021

PEOPLE LOOK WHAT JANE WILL BE AS THOR I AM VERY EXCITED pic.twitter.com/UxdBHo7X0F – naomı ⚡︎ (@dnlxlillis) December 11, 2021

Ojoooo We have the first promo art for #ThorLoveAndThunder 💥

We get our first look at #MightyThor (#JaneFoster) and #Thor goats Is the first glimpse of #ChristianBale coming as Gorr the Butcher of Gods? 👀 pic.twitter.com/TdaJgv7INj – Antoine CoNa (@AntoineXavis) December 11, 2021

The image shows several of the other characters that we will see in the film, such as Valkyrie riding her pegasus, but there is no trace of Gorr, the God Killer. However, months ago, images were leaked showing Bale under makeup, although it is not clear if he will be replaced by a computer-generated character or if only the actor will be modified to make it more intimidating, as they did with Ralph Fiennes in the saga of Harry Potter, where they erased his nose with visual effects.

The excitement for the film is great, because in addition to Thor being one of the favorite Avengers, he has back to Natalie Portman like jane, ya Christian bale as the villain. The latter is recognized for many roles, but in superhero cinema he had already stood out with the Batman trilogy by Christopher Nolan.

Don’t leave without reading: Kevin Feige believes that the MCU does not receive major awards for a bias against Marvel and superheroes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, before presenting us with the new Thor, will take us to explore the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Road Home, the last film in the franchise that will be released this year, and that will pave the way for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that will not only have Doctor Strange as the protagonist, we will also see Scarlet Witch and, according to rumors, Loki. After Thor: Love and Thunder Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming, a film that had to stop shooting due to an accident involving actress Letitia Wright. The plans for the future are great, and we cannot forget the live-action and animated series that are in development, because they will also expand the cinematic universe.