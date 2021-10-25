THORChain (RUNE) seems poised to expand its earnings. After the reactivation of Ethereum-based pools led to a 78% rise last week.

Specifically, the protocol announced that it would reopen its Ethereum pool. Along with other altcoin and BTC based pools. Indeed, the news appears to be having a positive impact on RUNE’s price.

To better understand, THORChain is a decentralized liquidity protocol. First of all, users can exchange their cryptocurrencies from different networks, without the need to lose custody of their assets in the process. Similarly, RUNE is the utility token of this platform, and is used for its governance and security.

THORChain (RUNE) price rises

According to TradingView data, RUNE’s price has climbed 318% to $ 13.11. Also, its market capitalization is $ 2.88 million, and it ranks 56th in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

By the way, several reasons could be behind this increase in RUNE. The reactivation of trading services on the five supported Blockchain networks. And the upcoming launch of several new projects on the THORChain network.

Reactivation of trading services

So, behind the rise in the price of RUNE, is the reactivation of trading services on Blockchain networks. In short, with the reopening of Ethereum on October 21.

“Ethereum trading has been enabled. THORChain resumed activity on all 5 Blockchains: BTC, ETH, BNB, LTC and BCH.

In fact, according to THORChain, minutes after the pool reopened, the accumulated demand for trading was demonstrated by the trading volume of $ 2 million in ERC-20 tokens.

It should be noted that the activity had been restricted after the hack in April. In which it is estimated that the author, for the moment, made $ 7.6 million in crypto assets.

“Although the treasury has the funds to cover the amount stolen, we ask the attacker to contact the team. To discuss the return of funds and a reward commensurate with the discovery.

New projects on the THORChain network

For its part, another reason for the bullish development towards RUNE is the imminent start of many new projects on the THORChain network. Which will soon be included in Thorstarter (XRUNE), which is a decentralized launch pad for the RUNE ecosystem.

Meanwhile, some of the upcoming releases are: THORSwap, THORWallet, Brokkr Finance, Skipp Swap, DeFiSwap, and XDEFI wallet.

In this regard, Gavin McDermott, founder of Nine Realms and partner of IDEO CoLab Ventures said: “A future between chains is inevitable and THORSwap is well positioned to push the boundaries of DeFi.”

Finally, does the THORChain token have a long way to go? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

Very important, this article is informative in origin and does not represent any investment recommendation. Always do your own research.

I close with this phrase by Anthony Pompliano: “The more you learn, the more questions you should have.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related