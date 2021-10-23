Bitcoin fell rapidly after hitting an all-time high of $ 67,000, which is leading to widespread losses in the crypto ecosystem. However, some altcoins are taking advantage to gain prominence, and the THORChain (RUNE) token is one of them.

At the time of this writing RUNE is trading at $ 10.98, accumulating a gain of 6.19% in the last 24 hours and almost 50% in the last 3 days.

Its market capitalization is $ 2.471 million, and it is ranked 58th in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

What is THORChain and what is its RUNE token for?

It is a decentralized liquidity protocol, in which users can exchange their cryptocurrencies from different networks, without the need to lose custody of their assets in the process.

It was funded in 2019 through an initial DEX offering launched through Binance. The mainnet was launched in late 2020.

THORChain does not rely on order books for liquidity; instead, a mechanism is used that allocates assets according to their proportion in a specific group. For this reason, no permission is required to make exchanges.

RUNE is the utility token of this platform, and is used for its governance and security. Nodes on the network must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNEs to participate in the rotating consensus process.

The latest rally for this token is related to the revival of THOR Chain trading on the Ethereum network, after it had been disabled in July by a series of attacks that cost users $ 13 million.

RUNE technical analysis and forecast

From the weekly time frame we see that the THORChain token still has a long way to go.

This week’s candle is closing with a significant classical power, and it is signaling the beginning of a new momentum that should extend well further.

Now RUNE price is being hampered by resistance at $ 11, a level that marks an inverted Head-Shoulder-Head formation, and which heralds a trend reversal after a deep correction.

It is quite likely that this level will be crossed in the next hours / days, which would open the way to the search for a new all-time high in the near future.

A short-term correction is very likely to begin

On the daily chart we see fairly extended short-term momentum, hampered by resistance at $ 11.25.

The exhaustion that we are seeing from buyers may be heralding the beginning of a correction. However, it is possible that a slight drop will be enough to resume the trend. The closest support is at $ 10.13.

Technical analysis and forecast of the THORChain (RUNE) token. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

