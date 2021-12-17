12/17/2021

On at 11:09 CET

.

The Spanish judges opened oral proceedings or prosecuted for crimes of corruption to 18 people between July and September of this year, 26 less than in the same period of 2020, reports the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ).

They are data from the repository on procedures for corruption of the CGPJ after the incorporation of the information corresponding to the months of July, August and September of this year.

In addition, between July 1 and September 30, the courts and tribunals issued nine sentences in corruption cases, of which 8 were convictions and one, acquittal, which means that the ruling was conviction in 89 percent of the cases.

Of the 18 defendants, the majority were tried in courts and tribunals of Galicia (9) and Andalusia (5). Then two in the National Court and one in Castilla y León and Madrid. In addition, there are three legal persons prosecuted in Castilla y León, Galicia and Andalusia.

The information offered by the repository corresponds to the so-called public corruption, understanding that this is the one that most high indices of cause concern in citizens.

In this way, the judicial procedures whose data are reflected in the repository have as active subjects public officials, governors and politicians in the exercise of their positions accused of affecting public money, covering both the administrative corruption like politics.

These phenomena are included in the Penal Code as crimes of urban and administrative prevarication, infidelity in custody of documents and violation of secrets, bribery, influence peddling, embezzlement, fraud and illegal exactions, negotiations and activities prohibited to officials and abuses in the exercise of its role and corruption in international business transactions.