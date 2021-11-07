11/07/2021 at 13:27 CET

The Policeman investigates whether the diversion of an Air Arabia plane last Friday to the airport of Palma, due to the discomfort of a passenger and subsequent flight of a score of Moroccan passengers, it was conceived in a group of Facebook of young people from the Maghreb country.

The . Agency has had access to some of the publications of an Internet group called ‘Brooklyn’, made up of thousands of young Moroccans, who Last July they published a post describing an action very similar to what happened at the Palma airport, where a score of passengers from that country organized a riot, abandoned the plane and fled down the runways.

“Guys, listen, most want to emigrate. Follow this plan: we need 40 volunteers. All the boys from ‘Brooklyn’ who book a plane to Turkey and fly over Spain “, reads this message, in which it is explained that a passenger will suggest a disease and then they will all flee.

“In the next few days we will organize it. Interested parties sign up“, concludes this publication that is being analyzed by the experts.

As . has been able to verify, the post was published by a young Moroccan from Casablanca who responds to the acronym YS and who is the administrator of the group.

His idea was take this action to enter Spanish territory illegally took advantage of the fact that Moroccans do not need a visa to travel to Turkey and that the plane that connects the two countries flies over Spanish airspace.

After the landing of the Airbus A20 at Palma airport, YS He reposted the escape plan on his Facebook profile, which has 15,000 followers, stating that “Brooklyn is not just any band, but a legend.”

As one of its most active members explained to ., the group is a space for leisure and “exchanging jokes”, but also for solidarity, since, according to it, it has organized actions to raise money and help the poor.

Last year, the group launched an initiative called “warm me” to raise money and buy winter clothes for children from vulnerable families and also campaigns to finance the medication of poor Moroccans.

The Air Arabia company’s Airbus A320 deviated from its Casablanca-Istanbul route on Friday afternoon because a patient had an apparent diabetic coma, so it landed in Palma.

The Spanish authorities have described as “unusual” and “unprecedented” this event in which 24 people are involved, 21 of whom fled through the tracks from the Mallorcan airport after the patient was transferred to a hospital in Palma and released shortly thereafter.

So far, twelve people have been arrested, who will be accused of a crime of public disorder and of entering Spain illegally, and the possibility of indicting other crimes will be analyzed.

The Spanish Police continue with the search for the other twelve migrants. In principle they are all Moroccans, as well as a Palestinian.