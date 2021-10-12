10/12/2021 at 05:56 CEST

. / Melbourne

The vaccinated tennis players They will enjoy a great advantage, since they will be subject only to a minimum of restrictions, during the Australian Open that will be held in January 2022, according to Martin Pakula, Minister of Sports of the Australian state of Victoria whose capital is Melbourne. “If I were an ATP or WTA tennis player, I would get vaccinated. It will give them the best chance to play the Australian Open with minimal restrictions & rdquor ;, he said in an interview with Australian radio station SEN.

Despite the fact that Tennis Australia has not ruled on the mandatory nature of vaccinations as an indispensable condition for the tournament, the state of Victoria does require it to practice the profession of professional athlete.

This measure implemented a month ago could be a relevant precedent when establishing the framework regarding the requirement of vaccination in which it will be a decisive Grand Slam in terms of the fight to become the most successful tennis player in the history of tennis. Precisely, the Serbian and current world number Novak Djokovic could be affected in what could be his second assault on the throne of the great twenty shared with the Swiss Roger Federer and the Spanish Rafael Nadal, after he claimed in April 2020 that he was against vaccines. “I would not like anyone to force me to get vaccinated so that I could travel freely & rdquor ;, qualified the player from Belgrade last year.

Pakula also explained that the Council of Ministers will discuss this issue in the coming months to decide “if unvaccinated people will have any option to enter the country & rdquor ;.