11/08/2021 at 08:52 CET

Marcos Ollés / .

Nails hours after the unusual escape of 21 Moroccan migrants from the plane, signs began to appear on social media that everything was perfectly planned. Four months planning to escape. They executed their plan in a way that no one could ever think of before, ”wrote a young Moroccan on his Facebook account. The message refers to a group of this social network called ‘Booklyn’ where last July everything that happened on Friday in Son Sant Joan would have begun to take shape. The activity of this group is being analyzed by the Police, which continues to search for evidence and links between the passengers of the plane to confirm that the incident was orchestrated.

The . Agency has had access to some of the publications of this Facebook group, made up of thousands of young Moroccans, who on July 17 published a post describing an action very similar to the one committed at the Palma airport. «Guys, listen, most of them want to emigrate. Follow this plan: we need 40 volunteers. All the boys from Brooklyn who book a plane to Turkey and fly over Spain ”, reads this message, in which it is explained that a passenger will suggest a disease and then they will all flee. «In the next few days we will organize it. Interested parties sign up », concludes this publication that is being analyzed by the experts.

The post published it a young Moroccan from Casablanca who goes by the acronym YS and who is the group’s administrator. His idea was to take this action to enter Spanish territory illegally, taking advantage of the fact that Moroccans do not need a visa to travel to Turkey and that the plane that connects the two countries flies over Spanish airspace. After the Airbus A20 landed at Palma airport, YS posted the escape plan again on its Facebook profile, which has 15,000 followers, stating that “Brooklyn is not just any group, but a legend.”

Publications on Facebook where the plan to get into Spain illegally via plane is discussed. |

On another message published after the massive leak to which Diario de Mallorca has had access, a member of the group recounted what happened after “four months planning to escape” from Morocco. “A group of young people planned a pre-planned escape. They traveled with a Moroccan airline to Turkey as a normal trip. One of them pretended he was sick, started screaming. They had to crash into Spanish territory and took the opportunity and fled. O rather, they executed their plan in a way that no one could ever think of before the Moroccans, “he recounted.

According to one of the most active members of the Facebook group, Brooklyn is a space for leisure and “exchanging jokes”, but also for solidarity, since, according to it, it has organized actions to raise money and help the poor. Last year he launched an initiative called “warm me up” to raise money and buy winter clothes for children from vulnerable families and also campaigns to finance the medication of poor Moroccans.

The flight of the plane landed in Palma has been widely publicized on Facebook by thousands of young Moroccans, even with images recorded inside the device. The vast majority applaud that they carried out the plan, successful so far for at least twelve of the passengers, and many scoff at the Spanish authorities for not having prevented it. Others, on the other hand, maintain that sooner or later they will all be captured and predict that “they will end up in jail.”