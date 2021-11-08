

Upon arrival at a port of entry, the traveler must present proof of vaccination against covid-19.

Photo: GEOFF ROBINS / . / .

The land border of the United States with Mexico reopened this Monday for those vaccinated against covid-19 after 20 months closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and did so with long waits at a good number of international crossings.

As with international flights and the land and ferry borders with Canada, the southeastern border of the United States is experiencing greater activity today compared to the last year and a half in which “non-essential” travel by foreigners was prohibited.

For example, at the San Ysidro border crossing, which connects San Diego (California) with Tijuana (Mexico) and is considered the busiest in the world, the passenger car crossing was already an hour late early this Monday.

In others, on the other hand, the situation is more fluid and they hardly have waiting times, such as the border port of Deconcini, in Nogales (Texas), where they only have an 18-minute delay.

However, last midnight, just after the borders were reopened for vaccinated foreigners, the delay went up to two and a half hours, according to data from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The Government had already anticipated potential tourists that waiting times would increase.

“Travelers should plan longer wait times at border crossings and are reminded to be patient,” he added.

The message from the United States Government is that, starting today, It only allows the entry of documented and vaccinated travelers and that this reopening of the borders does not imply a change in its immigration policy.

“We hear rumors that circulate on social networks and other media and according to which this change applies to anyone,” said Héctor Machado, director of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office in El Paso, Texas.

“It is very important that people consult only official government sources to have the most accurate and reliable information on the changes that take effect on November 8,” he added.

Under the new rules, foreigners traveling to the United States for tourism or other “non-essential” purposes will be able to enter as of today if they present proof of their full vaccination against covid-19.

Upon arrival at a port of entry, the traveler must present proof of vaccination against covid-19 “as detailed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” indicated the Department of Homeland Security.

You may also be interested in:

–Travel to the United States: What you should know before getting on the plane

–Migrant caravan resumed its way in southern Mexico and will make a change of route

-Democrats promote law to prevent violation of human rights at the borders