Thousands of people, summoned by dozens of associations, civil platforms, citizens, environmentalists and unions, demonstrated yesterday Thursday through the streets of Murcia to demand urgent measures from the regional government, as well as the central government, to reverse the degradation of the Mar Menor.

Behind the banner ‘SOS Mar Menor: For a Mar Menor with a future ‘, the protesters left simultaneously from the Government Delegation and the headquarters of the Presidency of the Autonomous Community to demand that both administrations act within their powers to ssolve the “ecocide & rdquor; from the lagoon.

A month and a half after the last episode of marine fauna mortality due to anoxia caused by the extreme eutrophication process of the lagoon, protesters (25,000 according to organizers and without quantifying by the Local Police) they traveled the main roads until the two headwaters converged on Gran Vía, from where they went to the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environment.

The demonstration, which took place simultaneously various concentrations convened in Brussels, Madrid, Valencia, Pamplona, ​​Bilbao, San Sebastián and Alicante, concluded at the gates of the council, where Isabel Rubio, from Pacto por el Mar Menor, read a manifesto in which the organizers demand the adoption of immediate measures, such as the dismantling of the 8,500 hectares of illegal irrigation existing in Campo de Cartagena.

Criticism of the autonomous government

After accuse the regional government of lying about the state of the lagoon and the origin of its “critical & rdquor;, alluding to fertilizers of agricultural origin, the manifesto points out that the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) has been looking “the other way & rdquor; and allowing the regularization of new “illegal” irrigation.

“And today we are here, again thousands of people demanding real solutions, because the Mar Menor, and millions of fish and other animals threw themselves on the shores in August of this year to desperately ask us to act now & rdquor ;, stressed Rubio before asking the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) to assume, if necessary, the regional environmental competencies.

The manifesto further demands that those responsible for “this disaster & rdquor; assume your responsibility and let other politicians take the measures required by the lagoon.

“We will not stop until we have a living Mar Menor again, for our generation and for future generations,” Rubio concluded before the protesters, who issued proclamations in favor of the recovery of the lagoon, such as “No more dealing with nitrates.”

After reading the manifesto, the song ‘Sol y Sal’ by Nunatak sounded, composed to give visibility to the situation of the lagoon and in which Miguel Ríos, Rozalén and Second participate, among other artists.

Meanwhile, in Brussels a group of citizens gathered at the gates of the European Commission headquarters and the Council of the European Union in Brussels to protest the crisis in the Mar Menor and ask the European institutions for “stronger action & rdquor; for your protection.

“We ask that they be more forceful and that require the Government of Murcia to comply with the directives that they are affecting the Mar Menor because they are not being fulfilled & rdquor ;, denounced EFEverde Covadonga Rayón, member of the Platform Pact for the Mar Menor and organizer of the concentration, which also served as support for the march that this Thursday toured the streets of Murcia in defense of the Mar Menor.

The Petitions Committee of the European Parliament recently agreed to a fact-finding mission to the Mar Menor in the first half of next year, while the European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius went to the region last month to witness what was happening.

