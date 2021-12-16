12/15/2021 at 22:54 CET

.

Some 2,000 people have concentrated this Wednesday in the Puerta del Sol by Madrid to protest against Autonomous Equality Law that Vox has proposed and that will foreseeably be rejected tomorrow in the regional Assembly.

The protest was called by the Madrid collective LGTBI under the motto “Not one step back”and has had the support of concentrations in other cities, called by the State Federation of this movement (Felgtb).

The Vox proposal includes the repeal of the Gender Identity and Expression Law and the Comprehensive Protection against LGTBIphobia, both approved in 2016 with the government of Cristina Cifuentes, replacing it with a text without specific references to discrimination for reasons of orientation sexual or gender identity, subsuming them in a generic discrimination for “any other personal circumstance”.

Also omit the express prohibition of conversion therapies and surgical interventions in minors with both sexual characteristics, aspects that are vetoed by the regulations currently in force.

Abstention of the PP

The PP has already announced that it will abstain in the vote to take the Vox initiative into consideration, thus condemning it to end its parliamentary journey, and the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has ruled out a possible repeal of the two regional laws that Santiago Abascal’s party wishes to suppress, although it has opened the door to its modification.

But this has not been an obstacle to the celebration of the demonstration, which has been attended by some 2,000 people, according to the Government Delegation, who have packed Puerta del Sol with rainbow flags and different insignia representing the LGTBI collective.

They have chanted slogans against Vox (“Abascal is a criminal”) but also against Ayusocalling for his resignation and claiming that “this happens because of a façade government.”

As Cogam has expressed in the protest manifesto, it is a “final inequality law”which would mean “a setback in human rights” towards “a society in which LGTBI people only had two possibilities to live: hidden or persecuted.”

“The objective, let’s be clear, is erase us from public lifeput ourselves back in the closet and make us live like more than 40 years ago, with fear, without recognition and without rights (…) tomorrow’s vote is a ‘go for them’, it is a signal, “Cogam has warned , while he has demanded to strengthen “education against LGTBIphobia” and urgently process a state trans law “that does not leave non-binary trans people behind.”

Representatives of PSOE, United We Can and More Madrid

Representatives of the PSOE, United We Can and More Madridwho have unanimously censured the law proposed by Vox and, above all, the position of the PP, accusing him of “putting himself in profile” with a “cowardly” abstention.

In support of the Madrid protest, dozens of people have concentrated in Barcelonaconvened by the LGTBIcat Platform and the Observatory Against Homophobia in the superblock of Parlament street with Comte Borrell.

The Felgtb had called this afternoon mobilizations in other cities such as A Coruña, Gijón, Seville, Malaga, Huelva, Murcia and Palencia, and had also asked the International LGTBI Organization (ILGA) to send a letter to the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, already the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

In this letter, the international organization asks you to protect LGTBI rights in the Community of Madrid and to vote against the Vox initiative.