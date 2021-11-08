11/07/2021 at 22:36 CET

.

Thousands of young people, including Greta Thunberg, took the city of Glasgow on Friday in the climate protest of the organization Fridays For Future (“Friday for the future”, FFF in English), and in their streets they roared against the “blah, blah, blah” and the “empty promises” of the Climate Summit (COP26).

The protesters -25,000 according to FFF and thousands according to police sources- shouted with joy when the brief rays of sunlight that filtered through the clouds that covered the Scottish sky this Friday illuminated the colorful forest of cardboard banners that led the march, a place reserved for the natives.

To the cry of “What do we want? Climate justice!”, or “Climate change is a war of the rich against the poor”, Thousands of young activists expressed their outrage at what they consider to be passivity of the political class.

The march marched through the city center escorted by a strong police force and proceeded without incident on its way to George Square, where a stage was set up in which various indigenous spokespersons and young people affected by the inequality caused by the climate crisis exposed the impacts they already suffer.

Although he made himself wait several hours, Thunberg came on stage to the cheers of an angry crowd at the fact, in his view, that “the leaders deliberately continue with the exploitation of nature and people,” which “destroys present and future living conditions,” Thunberg said.

The Swedish activist assured that “COP26 is a failure; it is obvious that the climate summits have become public relations events”, which in his opinion “only serve to perpetuate poverty and inequality”, while the elite “maintain their benefits.”

On COP26, Thunberg stressed that “This is the least inclusive of how many there have been” and defined it as “a festival of ecoposturetas” in which “beautiful promises are announced”, but “behind the curtain they refuse to take any initiative for climate action.”

Youth rejection

“This is an extremely expensive country and young people don’t have the money to pay for this,” Costa Rican climate activist and UNICEF spokesperson at the summit, Sara Cognuck, explained to ..

The Bolivian environmental activist and also a UNICEF spokesperson, Adriana Salazar, told . that “Many times we are afraid to say what the problem is” for fear “of reprisals” But this time “the young people have said: the problem is the capitalist system, which is taking our lives.”

Climate activist @GretaThunberg addresses crowd at #FridaysForFuture protest during # COP26 pic.twitter.com/2wpM9GN4ZM – . (@.) November 5, 2021

From the stage, Ugandan environmental activist for climate justice Vanessa Nakate told the people who packed George Square that “We are facing a new COP, but how many more will we have to celebrate for the leaders to realize that their inaction is destroying the planet?”

“The climate in my country, Uganda, is changing rapidly” causing “people to die and children to drop out of school; it’s a disaster that happens every day in Africa“, a continent that” is on the front lines of climate change, but does not make the front page of any newspaper, despite it. “” If we love the planet and the people who live on it, the result will be a sustainable planet , healthy, clean and beneficial for all “, finished Nakate.

Union guests

Among the spokespersons who took the stage, there was one from the GMB union, representing the garbage collection workers currently on strike in Glasgow, who encouraged “the working class to fight for their rights”, which “are compatible with the climate justice “. “Stay by our side, not against us!” he exclaimed a raised fist to the crowd gathered in George Square.

Thousands of people are on the streets in Glasgow demanding climate justice worldwide! # COP26 # Youth4Climate @GretaThunberg @Luisamneubauer pic.twitter.com/Jh5x3S9Icz – Luisa Sandkühler (@LuisaSandkuhler) November 5, 2021

Despite the open rejection of young activists to what happens in the facilities of the COP26, its president, former British minister Alok Sharma, asked world political leaders on Friday to “listen to the voices of young people”, who are demonstrating today in Glasgow, and “incorporate them into their negotiations” on the future of the fight against climate change.

In addition, Sharma praised “the passion and commitment” shown by the youth who today protested in the streets of the Scottish city as part of the Fridays for Future movement, started by Thunberg herself.

“We are facing a new COP, but how many more will we have to celebrate for the leaders to realize that their inaction is destroying the planet?” |