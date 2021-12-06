12/06/2021 at 19:39 CET

They gave him punching, it they threw to the ground, him they kicked the face and you they broke their nose. This was the serious outcome of an alleged assault that three young people only 18 and 19 years old They gave another boy of 20 at dawn in the drinking area of Areal (Vigo).

According to sources from the Local Police, it happened at dawn on the 4th at around 1.45 am. According to the agents, a young GM G, from Vigo and 20 years old, he was with two friends in a local street Arenal. At one point, he started an argument with a boy who was inside it and the discussion moved abroad.

Finally, the dispute led to aggression, joining two other young people, who began to punch him until they managed to make him fall to the ground, at which point one of them kicked him in the face.He asked the police for help

The attacked man noticed the presence of a patrol and went to the agents to ask for help. The policemen verified how he was bleeding profusely from his nose and had a cut on the side of his right eye, pointing out the direction in which his attackers were.

Local Police officers observed that among the aforementioned, one of them was being detained, he was trying to head again in the direction of the attacked young man. Noticing the presence of the unit, they tried to leave the place, although they were intercepted on the run by Endowment members.

In the first instance, they proceeded to identify the alleged aggressors, these being; AB V, from Vigo and 19 years old, AB V, from Vigo and 18 years old And his brother AB V, from Vigo and also 18 years old.

The first of the three, denied the facts, indicating that he had merely been separated, showing clear indications of having been the aggressor and the cause of the injuries. In older people, the witnesses fully identified him as the direct author of the attack, which was joined by the other two young people.

The agents requested a ambulance to treat the injured, pending which, the first identified of the three above, began to injure himself by hitting himself on the temple.

Once the health services in place, they indicated that the young man He presented a more than probable fracture of the own bones of the nose, which required stitches, for which he was evacuated to the Álvaro Cunqueiro hospital to be evaluated and assisted.

For these facts they proceeded to the Arrest of the three youths for the supposed commission of a crime of injury.

