11/08/2021

On at 19:24 CET

Jordi Gil – Madrid (Special Envoy)

The Spanish selection He faces two of the most important games in recent years. Luis Enrique’s team will play the direct qualification for the World Cup in Qatar against Greece and Sweden with little margin of error. He depends on himself to seal his participation in the final phase of the World Cup, but he cannot afford to stumble if he does not want to be condemned to contest the overwhelming repechage heads or tails to be played in March.

In training this Monday in Las Rozas, the coach has not been able to count on three players included in the call. Jose Luis Gayà and Rodrigo Moreno have arrived in Madrid somewhat loaded and have made gym work. In principle, your availability for engagement in Athens is not in jeopardy. Mikel merino, for his part, it is doubtful: the Navarrese finished the Real Sociedad match against Osasuna with discomfort in his right knee and today, already in the Spanish capital, he will undergo an MRI to determine whether or not he suffers a sprain .

Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Gavi, the three Barça footballers called up by ‘Lucho’, they have exercised normally with the rest of the group. The Asturian coach, aware of the significance of the two duels in this break, has been very attentive and attentive to the ‘Roja’ players. The coach has had small and relaxed individual talks with troops such as Koke and Morata. The atmosphere of the session has been distended, although the exercises have been developed with high intensity.

Spain will train again this tuesday morning. After four in the afternoon he will fly to Greece, where on Wednesday he will finish preparing the ‘vital’ visit to the Hellenic team, scheduled for Thursday at 8:45 p.m.