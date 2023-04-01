Three acclaimed jedi who would be revealed as survivors of Order 66

Star Wars is featuring more and more Order 66 survivors and there are a few Jedi who seem destined to be among them in the current time of the franchise in Disney hands. As fans well remember, Palpatine seduced Anakin Skywalker to the Dark Side and issued this order for his soldiers to kill Jedi throughout the galaxy.

A report published on the website of screen rant suggests that three acclaimed jedi could soon be revealed as survivors of Order 66. The last one will make you happy.

Barriss Offee

A Miralan Jedi Knight, Barriss Offee was the Padawan of Luminara Unduli. She became close friends with Ahsoka Tano over the course of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but ultimately betrayed her friendship when she became disillusioned with the Jedi Order during the conflict.

Barriss Offee

Barriss believed that the Jedi had been corrupted by the Dark Side, but she had, too, and launched a terrorist campaign by attacking the Jedi Temple. In fact, she framed Ahsoka for the crime, setting in motion the chain of events in which Ahsoka left the Jedi path.

Barriss was arrested by the Republic for her crimes, which should have meant she was easy to execute. But it was long speculated that Palpatine would have her own ideas of hers for Barriss, attempting to convert her from her, potentially recruiting her as a high-ranking member of the Inquisitors program, which have been fleshed out much further in canon. Also, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Barriss develop in Ahsoka’s series.

Shaak-Ti

Played by Orli Shoshan in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Shaak Ti was a Togruta who served on the Jedi Council during that time. He is an incredibly popular character, largely due to his development in the old Star Wars Expanded Universe, in which Shaak Ti survived Order 66.

Shaak-Ti

She appeared as a major opponent in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, with Darth Vader sending his apprentice Starkiller to assassinate her. In canon, Shaak Ti is said to have been meditating in the Jedi Temple when Anakin Skywalker led the attack on her and killed her. But this fate was only detailed in Star Wars: Galactic Atlas, which means it’s pretty easy to imagine Lucasfilm rewrote it.

Shaak Ti has the advantage of being a big enough name that his survival will excite the fandom. In addition, it is known that he left a holocron message that Luke Skywalker himself recovered, which would give him a legacy and a direct link to the Skywalker saga.

Maze Windu

There are good reasons to argue that Mace Windu will eventually be revealed to have survived Order 66 as well. As seen in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Mace led the Jedi mission to arrest Palpatine after they learned his true identity. identity as a Sith Lord. The mission didn’t exactly go well: Mace was the only one able to hold his own against Darth Sidious, but he was betrayed by Anakin Skywalker.

Maze Windu

Palpatine literally threw Mace out of a window, but there’s no reason to assume the fall was fatal. The basic rule, after all, is that death should not be presumed if a bystander has not seen the body.

Samuel L. Jackson has been openly campaigning for Mace Windu to survive Order 66 for quite some time, simply because he’s itching to return to Star Wars. The fandom has captured his passion and enthusiasm, which means he’s in high demand. This, more than anything else, is the simple reason Lucasfilm is likely to bring Mace back at the end.