A father and his son, and a third relative of these, were arrested this week in a building in the town of Venta del Moro, in Valencia, for the alleged kidnapping of a 22-year-old, who was forced into a vehicle at a gas station from Andújar (Jaén). The detainees took him to the Valencian municipality, where the victim was held for about eleven hours until at dawn last Tuesday he was released by agents of the Civil Guard.

The motive for the kidnapping, which the detainees deny – they claim that they were not being held against their will – is a supposed debt for a car that they had sold him after the young man was left lying on the road when he returned from Barcelona, ​​although the investigators do not rule out that it is a settling of accounts for other more murky reasons.

The kidnapping took place at 6.30 p.m. last Monday when, according to the security cameras of a gas station in Andújar, three people violently introduced a man into a car. Along with the victim, driving another vehicle, he was another witness, who managed to flee on time. As he was able to hear, the captors threatened to “shoot each other” if he did not get into the vehicle.

Once in the car, two of the alleged hijackers positioned themselves in the rear on either side of their victim, while the third was behind the wheel. In this intimidating way – the victim assured that they carried firearms although none have been located in the house – they moved to the home of one of them in the town of Venta del Moro.

A call from the young man allegedly kidnapped to his mother from his own mobile phone put the Civil Guard on alert. Thus, after locating the place where it had been carried out, the agents proceeded to enter the building and released the victim. The three arrested were brought to justice and the Requena guard court agreed to their entry into provisional prison by the crimes of illegal detention and illegal possession of weapons.