10/05/2021 at 11:49 AM CEST

The French police have arrested three people suspected of having participated in the robbery last March at the home of the Argentine midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Angel di Mariasaid the daily L’Équipe on Tuesday.

His arrest took place on Monday in the framework of the judicial investigation opened by the Nanterre Prosecutor’s Office and the agents have four days to question the detainees, aged 25 to 30.

The three are also being interrogated for an attempted robbery perpetrated between the end of February and the beginning of last March at the home in Saint-Cloud, in the Paris region, of the also PSG player Julian Draxler.

The robbers took away from the house of Say Maria in Neuilly, on the outskirts of Paris, jewelry and watches valued at around 500,000 euros, L’Équipe recalled.

The Argentine international’s wife gave the alert after realizing around 9:30 p.m. that a small safe had been emptied. According to the newspaper, the keys were right on top, so the authors had no problem opening it.

Say Maria He was playing in the Parc des Princes a match against Nantes, which the Parisians lost 1-2.

That same night, the father of Marquinhos He was attacked at his house in Chatou, attached to that of the PSG defender. The thieves took 1,500 euros and luxury leather goods. In May, the Versailles Judicial Police arrested and jailed four people for what happened.