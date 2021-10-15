HELPMYCASH

Updated Friday, October 15, 2021 – 12:00

The collection of commissions by the banks is the order of the day. Avoiding this expense involves, in most cases, directing a payroll or having a recurring monthly income. However, there are still entities that operate and offer cards without extra costs.

In recent months, more and more entities have raised their commissions.

Collecting a payroll or having recurring monthly income are not essential requirements to contract an account without commissions or have a debit card at no cost. Although in recent months more and more entities have raised their commissions, the experts of the financial comparator HelpMyCash.com point out that there are still banks that operate completely free of charge and offer cards at no extra cost. In fact, in the comparator’s product ranking, three entities stand out that allow the account and card to be contracted through digital channels and enjoy multiple advantages with affordable requirements: BBVA (for new customers), ING and Openbank. Of course, it is important to know the requirements and conditions of each of these accounts to avoid surprises.

BBVA

Available only to new customers, the BBVA Online Account Without Commissions does not require any type of link. In addition, as it is an account that is managed through digital channels, it is possible to contract it without leaving home. It is, in short, one of the most versatile and complete options when it comes to organizing the budget. In fact, with the Schedule your account service, users will be able to organize their money and save more easily. From tools such as rounding in purchases or savings at the end of the month, you can save automatically.

Another advantage offered by this account is the Aqua Dbito Card, a very secure plastic that is issued without printed numbers (neither number nor CVV). To access this card information, it will be necessary to enter the app. With this card, users will have the possibility to operate for free at the more than 6,000 bank ATMs that exist throughout the national territory.

Openbank

Santander’s digital bank, Openbank, also offers a free service without the need to direct income or receipts. The Open Current Account It is an option free of maintenance fees and with a free debit card. All clients of the entity will be able to make free withdrawals at the more than 7,500 Banco Santander ATMs available throughout Spain.

Openbank also offers the possibility of obtaining discounts in different categories such as travel, leisure, wellness and food, among others. In the Fashion category, for example, there are 15% discounts on brands such as Women’secret, Springfield or Pedro del Hierro. However, the brands change from time to time and vary depending on the season. The important thing, according to HelpMyCash experts, is to review the conditions to make the offer effective. Some brands apply the discount only if it is purchased through the internet, while in other cases it will only be necessary to pay with the entity’s card.

ING

Despite the name, the ING Payroll Account is exempt from commissions whether or not you have a payroll and it can be opened from digital channels. Both the issuance of the cards and the maintenance of the account will be free of costs for the users. And one of the strengths is that with the card associated with the account it will be possible to withdraw money at more than 50,000 ATMs throughout Spain without having to pay commissions.

In addition, if the client decides to enter a payroll, pension or unemployment of any amount or receives transfers of at least 700 euros per month from another bank, he will be able to enjoy all the advantages of the account such as two days of free overdraft, discounts on purchases, etc. . With the Shopping Naranja program it is possible to access offers such as a 3% discount at Galp and Shell gas stations.

