01/01/2022 at 13:58 CET

LOM

Agents of the National Police three brothers aged 23, 26 and 29 have been arrested in Torremolinos as allegedly responsible for a crime of illegal detention, illegal possession of weapons and injuries. Apparently the origin of the events would be related to an incident with narcotics between both parties. Those investigated tried to kidnap two young men who after intimidating them with an assault rifle they tried to get them into a vehicle. The two victims managed to escape and take refuge in a nearby health center.

This investigation, carried out by agents of the Torremolinos Local Police Station, It began as a result of a complaint about injuries in relation to an attempted kidnapping that occurred on December 22, at 4:15 p.m. in Torremolinos. The victims stated in their statements that three men would have intimidated them with an assault rifle and they allegedly tried to force them into a vehicle. The victims managed to escape from the aggressors and take refuge in a nearby health center.

From that moment, the agents began the investigation to try to clarify the assault and arrest those responsible. In a very short time, the Police were able to identify, locate and detain the alleged perpetrators of the events, three brothers, with a history of different crimes, who were arrested as allegedly responsible for the crimes of illegal detention, illegal possession of weapons and injuries. According to the investigations, the events could have occurred after an incident related to narcotics.

In the home of those investigated, a search was made in which they have been intervened an assault rifle with a magazine and wooden handle, a machete cutter and the keys to a vehicle.

The three arrested were transferred to the police headquarters where the agents drew up the police report that has already been sent to the Court of Instruction Number One of Torremolinos along with the detainees.