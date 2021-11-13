Like any fairy tale, it could not end with anything other than the traditional one: “and they lived happily ever after” and like a true princess, Paris Hilton celebrated her union with businessman Carter Reum.

And it is that the love story of both goes back more than 15 years ago, but it was not until a couple of years ago that life took charge of bringing them back together.

The marriage of the also actress became one of the most anticipated by her family and her more than 16 million followers that she has on Instagram.

Through their social networks, the socialite has been in charge of sharing each of the details of the luxurious union, from the preparations to the last minute changes.

The couple originally planned to hold a religious ceremony, but it was announced overnight that this would no longer happen and the guests were notified about it.

The couple finally became husband and wife. Photo: IG / parishilton

However, the celebration began last Thursday, November 11, and the couple said “Yes, I accept” on the farm that belonged to the 40-year-old singer’s grandfather.

But now, a few other details of the marriage of actress and singer Paris HiltoN and her now husband Carter Reum have been revealed.

Three days of partying

It should be noted that it was last Thursday, November 11, when the couple finally got married, but recently it was announced that the celebration will be for three days.

So far it is known that the event will continue to be in the gardens of the Hilton family mansion in Bel-Air (Los Angeles), which belonged to his late grandfather Barron Hilton.

The couple will have a celebration for three days. Photo: Paris Hilton

According to what was shared on their social networks, the union will be attended by stars such as the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Emma Roberts, the singers Paula Abdul and Bebe Rexha, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Demi Lovato among others.

The 10 dresses of Paris Hilton

It should be noted that it was also announced that the influencer will wear 10 different dresses in the three days of the celebration, this without taking into account the ones she has already used during the preparations, her bachelorette party and the proposal.

These are some of the white dresses that the star has worn. Photo: IG / parishilton

It should be noted that each of the wedding dresses she has used has been an inspiration in social networks, but it is assured that the best are yet to come and proof of them were the recent publications of Hilton.

It was the 40-year-old American star, who shared the main dress, the one she used to take this new step in her life with her now husband.

“My forever starts today.”

It was the text that accompanied the image of the socialite wearing her beautiful white wedding dress, and it is a design by Oscar de la Renta that she hid for nine months.

The heiress to the hotel empire dazzled with her spectacular dress. Photo: IG / parishilton

The dress features a delicate floral lace, an elegant swan neckline and long sleeves, which is combined with a matching veil, as she worked with creatives from the firm, Fernando García and Laura Kim, to shape the wedding dress. Of your dreams.

The rest of the garments continue to be a secret for everyone, but it is expected that in recent days it will be the singer who shares her spectacular garments.

Everyone is waiting for the rest of the dresses. Photo: IG / parishilton

