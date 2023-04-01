three days in the office or severe penalties

The pandemic completely changed the modalities of work. Those who work in the technological field or do not need contact with customer service have changed the office for a desk at home. Apple, being one of the giants of this economic activity, did not escape this phenomenon.

Since the first confinements in 2020 and almost all of 2021, the Cupertino offices were practically desolate. Little by little, some addresses began to return to the workplace, but this was only optional, that is, those who did not want to could continue to perform functions from home.

However, in this 2023 the company thinks that enough is enough and begins to demand that employees, at least, comply with a mixed regime. It is an option that will make them go to the offices three days a week and the other two, if they wish, to fulfill them from home.

NEW: Apple is tracking employee attendance (via badge records) and will give employees escalating warnings if they don’t come in 3x per week. ALSO: Elon Musk sent Twitter employees an email at 2:30am saying the “office is not optional” and noting SF was half empty yesterday. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) March 22, 2023

according to review xataka, based on a report from The Verge, Apple CEO Tim Cook himself published a plan that will begin to run on April 11. Employees must start by attending one day a week.

After three weeks have passed, an additional day is added to then move on to two face-to-face sessions every seven days. And when another 21 days have passed, integrate the third to finalize the adaptation.

This means that, on May 23, all employees will have to go to the offices on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. On Wednesdays and Fridays it will be optional; They will be able to perform functions from home.

Zoë Schiffer, editor-in-chief of Platformer, reported that Apple will monitor attendance through the access cards that each employee has. Those who do not comply with the plan of the three face-to-face days will be subject to sanctions.

Up to what point? In some cases, the violation of the norm could conclude in the termination of the contract.