

On the bus was a band from a high school football team.

Photo: Scott Olson / .

An accident occurred on a west Texas highway involving a van going the wrong way and a school bus transporting gang members from a high school football team, leaving three dead and 14 injured so far.

The fatal collision occurred in the late hours of Friday night when a van, which was heading in the opposite direction, collided head-on into a bus from Andrews High School, located near the Texas-New Mexico border, as they headed to a football game with 25 students on board, KSAT reported.

Upon impact, the truck burst into flames, killing the driver; Furthermore, the band’s director also died after the accident and the bus driver was the third person to be declared dead.

The truck driver was identified as Nathan Paul Haile, 59, while the school bus driver was named Mark Elbert Boswell, 69; The school’s band director was reported as Darin Kimbrogh Johns, 53.

#UPDATE DPS has identified those killed in yesterday’s bus crash: – Nathan Haile, 59-year-old, driver of an F350

– Marc Boswell, 69-year-old, driver of one of the Andrews ISD busses

– Darin Johns, 53-year-old, one of the bus passengers pic.twitter.com/gsIKVFJ4Pm – Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) November 20, 2021

Meanwhile, some students were injured, leaving them in critical but stable condition.The Associated Press reported. Other students were taken to Scenic Mountan Medical Center in Texas to be treated for minor injuries.

Faced with the unfortunate event, the governor of the state of Texas, Greg Abbott, issued a statement about the incident, expressing his condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

“Our hearts go out to those who were injured or lost their lives in the Big Spring bus accident, and we mourn for the families of those who were taken away too soon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with local officials to investigate the accident.Abbott pointed out.

I ask Texans to join me & Cecilia in prayer for those who were injured or lost their lives in the bus crash in Big Spring. @ TxDPS is working closely with local officials to investigate this accident. Thank you to the first responders who rushed to the scene to help. pic.twitter.com/RP7kSpl2WW— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 20, 2021

The governor added that the state is ready to provide the necessary resources to the high school and those affected by the tragic event, and urged Texans to pray for those involved in the accident.

