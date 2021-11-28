

Nashville police presume the shooting was caused by an attempted robbery.

Three people died, including two teenagers, and four were injured after a shooting inside a Nashville apartment, Tennessee on Friday night, which is speculated to have been motivated by a robbery, police said.

The fatal event occurred around 9:45 p.m. (local time) and claimed the lives of three young men, the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department reported, adding that six of the shooting victims were members of the same family and were between the ages of 13 and 40, ABC News reported.

Two of the deceased were brothers, and were identified by the police as Zacquez Sherrell, 18, and Tavarius Sherrell, 15. His 40-year-old mother, his 20- and 16-year-old sisters and his 13-year-old brother were also injured during the incident.

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating what led to gunfire inside a Torbett St. apartment Fri. @ 9:45 pm that claimed the lives of 3 young men. 4 others inside the apt sustained non-life threatening injuries. No signs of forced entry. 2 guns recovered. Info? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/JXuiGQUu2X – Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 27, 2021

The injured were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and are in stable condition. They are expected to recover, WKRN said.

The third deceased person was identified by police as Christian Akail Johnson, 29, from Nashville. The police department indicated that the thesis is being handled that he is one of the suspects together with another subject who would have broken into the house.

Police indicated that Johnson was a thief with a criminal record, and they reported that the motive for the shooting was robbery.

“It appears that the suspects managed to enter after knocking on the front door,” the department said, while noting that there was no sign of a forced entry.

Meanwhile, Kristin Mumford, a spokeswoman for the police department, told reporters that investigators are working to get more precise information on the causes of the shooting.

“We are looking for some leads and also interviewing and talking to people,” Mumford told WKRN. “Anyone who has left the scene or anyone with information about what happened inside the apartment, we want to speak with you“.

