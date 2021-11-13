11/13/2021 at 22:03 CET

Mercedes Gallego

The street in Alicante where Gloria Martínez lived until the earth swallowed her up the same day she entered a nursing home in l’Alfàs del Pi, 50 kilometers from the capital, is not even called what it was called. The Historical Memory Law has changed its name to another. Her parents, on the other hand, keep that of the teenager in the mailbox as if almost thirty years had not elapsed since she left that house and did not return.

Gloria Martínez would be about to turn 47, although in the retina of her closest environment, and in that of all those who followed the details surrounding her strange disappearance, the image of that slim teenager with curly hair and eyes has been frozen. large of the posters in which a clue was demanded that would allow her to be found.

A good high school student who, at the age of 17, was doing her first steps with the piano and who, by prescription (almost imposition, according to her parents) from the psychiatrist who had been treating her since she was 14 for insomnia and anxiety problems, was admitted to a supposed center Psychiatric hospital located about 50 kilometers from Alicante, the Torres de San Luis de L´Alfàs del Pi clinic. There he lost track forever.

It was the morning of October 29, 1992 when, from the neighborhood of La Florida, from a street that is no longer called what it was called, Gloria and her parents, Alvaro and Isabel, they left for the high-standing clinic from where, as the psychiatrist predicted without much success, the girl would come out recovered in a couple of weeks after a sleep cure. Because having, there was nothing serious, Isabel assured that the doctor told them.

But it was not like that. A few hours after entering, after midnight that same day, she disappeared without a trace and without ever since, despite the intense searches that lasted for years in the most unsuspected places, and many calls that were received claiming to have her seen in the most remote corners, it has been heard from again. As if the earth had swallowed her up. Or maybe he swallowed it.

It was learned from her mother that that first night she wanted to accompany her but that she was not allowed to do so “because it contravened the rules of the clinic.” So Isabel and Álvaro left, not very convinced of leaving the older of their two daughters there, and she stayed installed in bungalow B1. At the beginning, with the presence in the center of the medical team, of which the psychiatrist was a part as deputy director, who was also a shareholder. Starting at three in the afternoon, with the sole assistance of a nurse and an auxiliary, two twenty-somethings and the only occupants of the center together with Gloria and a couple of Bulgarian nationality who took care of the maintenance and the kitchen.

The facilities were licensed as a stress treatment center, not as a psychiatric clinic

The newly admitted woman spent an afternoon and a start to the night restless, which, according to the testimony of the nurse and the assistant, forced to administer several doses of tranquilizers and to immobilize her by tying her to the bed. To prevent him from injuring himself, they said. Some ties that after midnight he asked to be removed. I needed to go to the bathroom. But since she was still upset and she also noticed that the nurse was approaching with a syringe with the intention of injecting her again, she became even more uneasy. It was when they decided to call the Bulgarian couple to help them calm her down.

And, in the midst of that commotion, it would have been the moment chosen by Gloria to escape despite being hypermedicated, in pajamas, without her sports shoes or her glasses for the half-dozen long diopters she had, and without knowing the center, of a few dimensions. considerable and full of bungalows, nor its surroundings.

Under these conditions, the adolescent would have jumped over the wall that separated her from the outside and, in the dead of night and through rugged terrain far from urban centers, she would have run off almost barefoot so quickly that no one could find her, for many shakes that were made in subsequent days and weeks. The parents were informed of their daughter’s alleged flight the next morning, when almost eight hours had passed.

The escape was the version of those responsible for the center, among whom was the psychiatrist herself. And the researchers began to work on that hypothesis. Two magistrates whose case was big from the beginning; a Prosecutor’s Office that settled for that first explanation without noticing that an adolescent in Gloria’s situation could hardly have starred in that movie escape; and one Civil Guard that, although the case is judicially closed, he is reluctant to shelve it. “For a long time we took advantage of any clue that came to us, no matter how strange, to ask the judge to reopen the case,” says one of the agents who participated in the investigation and who has taken into his retirement the thorn of not having been able to solve the riddle.

The clinic had been inaugurated months before Gloria’s admission as a luxury rest center similar to the Incosol in Marbella. Shortly after the disappearance became a geriatric. Of the nurse and the auxiliary one ended up losing the track. Like those in charge of maintenance, who returned to their country.

The criminal remedy has been exhausted by the judge did not find evidence of criminality in the disappearance of the adolescent, her parents, apart from the pain, only had the civilian. In April 2008, almost 16 years after Gloria disappeared, a court in Alicante sentenced the company and the psychiatrist to compensate the family with 60,000 euros for lack of security in the center, “although the moral damages are humanly incalculable », The judge pointed out.

The sentence specified that the facilities had authorization for the treatment of stress but not as a hospital psychiatric center. And he added that he lacked trained and sufficient staff and that it was not the right place to have Gloria hospitalized. A situation of which the psychiatrist was perfectly aware and who should never have prescribed sedation and tying the girl to the bed as a solution to the crises she suffered.

Nor did the judge understand that that first night the patient had been cared for only by a nurse and an assistant, both inexperienced. That night almost three decades ago in which Gloria disappeared forever.

THE KEYS

He disappeared within hours of entering the center

Gloria entered the Torres San Luis clinic at noon on October 29, 1992 and disappeared after midnight.

He was in no condition to run away

The teenager had been administered several doses of tranquilizers and was not familiar with the center, located in a rugged environment, nor was she dressed appropriately to jump over a wall and run away.

He could not leave the clinic

After a long and unsuccessful search, and although it could never be proven, the most widespread suspicion is that Gloria did not leave the center.

