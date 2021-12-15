12/15/2021 at 18:46 CET

The Judicial Police (PJ) of Portugal today carried out an operation with 28 registrations, some in the Benfica and Sporting clubs, which resulted in three arrests, including a sports businessman, on suspicion of tax fraud, fraud and money laundering.

In a statement, the PJ confirmed “Operation Malapata”, with 28 domiciliary and non-domiciliary registries in the municipalities of Barcelos, Braga, Esposende, Trofa, Vila Nova de Famalicão, Funchal, Benavente and Lisbon.

Three individuals were arrested, including a businessman from the metallurgical sector and a businessman related to sports activities, with “strong indications” of crimes of tax fraud, qualified fraud, computer forgery and money laundering.

One of the arrested businessmen is the sports agent César Boaventura, according to local media, who point out that In the spotlight may be signings such as Nuno Tavares, Lisandro López, Gedson Fernandes and Vlachodimos.

Benfica and Sporting confirmed in separate statements that searches were carried out at their facilities, but stressed that neither the clubs nor their members are being investigated and they were available to collaborate with the Justice.

According to the Police, through the commercial activity of companies managed by the detainees, as well as with bank accounts of third parties, in Portugal and abroad, they created “an intricate scheme for billing and financial movements.”

This scheme was offered as a “laundering vehicle for third parties”, providing “this illicit service for which they would be remunerated”, and also to “hide the benefits generated from the legitimate activity itself” from those involved and from third parties.

For the moment financial movements have been identified for a value greater than 70 million euros.

In the last month, several police operations were carried out with records in Portuguese football clubs, for possible crimes of fraud against the treasury or social security and money laundering.