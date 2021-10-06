In the new installment of applications that you have to install on your mobile device, we have narrowed the list. The proposals that we offer cater both to those who are looking for a new photo editor and to those who want to keep accounts.

The mobile phone is something very personal and each user has a series of favorite applications installed. The truth is that it is difficult to recommend new applications, but we have come to play and we have three that you will like.

The selection we have made is quite brief, but they are interesting and different applications from each other. There is something for everyone, both for artistic people and for those who want to keep track of the money spent. We started.

Subscriptions, control subscriptions

In today’s modern world, everything works by subscription. The perfect example is streaming content services. Netflix, HBO, Disney +, Filmin and Amazon Prime Video are the most used services.

What happens is that many times we do not know what we are spending in total. It is common to pay on a specific date of the month, but we do not make the total sum. Subscriptions wants you to know what you pay.

The application interface is simple and functional. The only thing necessary when using it is to manually enter the expenses that are made: name of the service, price, collection date, type of payment, card or account with which it is paid and etc..

The best of all is that once we have all this organized, a backup can be generated in the cloud. This copy can be saved in Drive, so if we change mobile we will only need to download it again.

Vaporgram, give your photos a different touch

Photography is something completely artistic. There is a lot written, but finding a design and style that you are comfortable with is difficult. Nowadays, applications facilitate all this thanks to help in editing.

Vaporgram is an application that allows you to give a different and striking touch to your photos. The name indicates that the designs will be inspired by vaporwave, which is why they usually have bright colors, disruptive elements and curious effects..

Google Podcast, the simplest application to listen to podcasts

The rise of podcasts has led to many applications with different functionalities and options. What happens is that in many cases users see a certain complexity in the string of options that include.

Google Podcast is the answer to this, the application is simple in everything. The design is easy to use and, in addition, it does not complicate anything the fact of having to listen to podcasts. It is an application with which to focus on listening to podcasts and nothing else.

