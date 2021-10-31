10/31/2021 at 17:00 CET

.

Three french climbers are missing due to an avalanche that occurred in the Himalayan mountains from Nepal, where a search and rescue operation has begun.

A head of the Holiday Himalaya expedition company, Pralhad Chapagain, told . that the avalanche occurred this Saturday on Mount Khangtega, in the Khumbu region.

An expedition made up of eight mountaineersThree Frenchmen among them were affected by the avalanche, Ang Nobu Sherpa, from the Nepalese association of mountain guides, told ..

Sherpa noted that five mountaineers have been rescued and they are expected to arrive in Kathmandu on Monday or Tuesday, but the three French are still missing.

A source at the French embassy in Nepal, who requested anonymity, identified the missing as Thomas arfi, Gabriel Miloche and Louis Pachoud.

“We have stepped up efforts to rescue them this Sunday, at the request of the families, “added Pratap Jung Pandey, managing director of Kailash Helicopter Services, the helicopter company hired for the search work.

“The helicopter had to return due to bad weather“said Pandey, adding that backpacks and tents have been spotted on a mountain slope.

Rescue work will continue on Monday and a team of high mountain climbers has been mobilized to help with the task, he explained.

According to data from the Department of Tourism, which is responsible for issuing climbing permits, more than 200 mountaineers have requested the ascent of different mountains in Nepal for the fall season between September and November.