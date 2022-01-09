At least three people died this Sunday and two others were injured, all members of the same family, in an armed attack registered in a department located in the center of Guatemala, according to the aid agencies.

The attack took place in the head of the department of Chimaltenango, some 50 kilometers west of Guatemala City, according to the Departmental Municipal Firefighters.

The “armed incident” left three people killed “on the spot”, while two other people with gunshot wounds were transferred to the National Hospital of Chimaltenango, the same source pointed out.

The deceased were identified as Misael Xicon Lara, Angélica Gómez and Juan José Xicón, according to the Municipality of El Tejar, municipality of Chimaltenango.

The attack was registered at a livestock sales terminal, where the deceased and wounded worked as merchants, as indicated by local media.

The Municipality of El Tejar mourned the death of the three people this Sunday, including Xicón Lara, who was president of the Community Development Council of his neighborhood.

The Community Development Councils are state committees with public funds established by law in Guatemala since 2002, seeking to coordinate citizen participation for the benefit of each community.

Guatemala is, according to indexes from international organizations, one of the 15 most violent countries in the world, and in the last decade alone it recorded 60,000 murders, most of them in impunity.

The Central American country registered a 17.8% increase in homicides during 11 months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, according to a report released in December by the humanitarian organization Grupo de Apoyo Mutuo (GAM).

GAM statistics indicated that between January and November 2021 3,715 people died from homicide, while in the same period of 2020 there were 3,152 fatalities from violence.

You may also be interested in:

–At least 10 murders were reported between the weekend in Puerto Rico

–The bodies of a man and a woman with gunshot wounds were found in a residence in Puerto Rico

–VIDEO: The fifth victim dies from a gunshot wound in the Cidra massacre in Puerto Rico