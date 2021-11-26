

Around 190,000 illegal immigrants have been registered in Mexico from January to September.

Photo: Juan Manuel Blanco / .

Three new migrant caravans have left Tapachula in the last hours, southeastern state of Chiapas, with the aim of moving to Mexico City to try to obtain documents that regulate their immigration status.

Around 2,000 migrants are part of this seventh migrant caravan has been divided into three groups: the first made up of about 1,000 left on Thursday night, the second contingent made up of about 600 that left at dawn this Friday and the third group of about 600 that left this morning.

The migrants walk without anyone guiding them.

Jesús López, a migrant from Honduras, explained that he decided to leave because Mexican immigration service officials lied to him since they told them that they were going to send them 20 trucks for transfers, but in the end there were 10 that were not full.

The first caravan, made up mostly of Haitians, has walked about 41 kilometers, the second contingent has advanced 26 kilometers to Huehuetán, while the last group leaves Tapachula with around 600 people.

Some 2,000 migrants are looking for a better one after leaving in what has been the seventh registered caravan. (Photo: Juan Manuel Blanco / .)

The National Migration Institute (INM) reiterated that they will continue with bus transfers, but they will organize and order the migrants to continue their regulation process.

Luis Rey García Villagrán, director of the Center for Human Dignification (CDH), indicated in less than 24 hours he was able to take more than two thousand migrants on buses.

In Mapstepec, 179 migrants from the caravan of October 23 and November 18, remain in the central park and they have gone on hunger strike because there were not enough buses to take them to 10 other states in the country.

Luis Enrique is another migrant from Honduras who is upset by the lack of attention from Migration, so he decided to leave to get where they can process his stay in Mexico.

The first caravan will arrive in Huixtla where they will rest and in the early morning they will resume their way to Villa Comaltitlán.

Another fourth group that had left Tapachula in a caravan gave up walking, preferring to wait for the transfers offered by the National Migration Institute (INM).

Hundreds of migrants, mostly Central Americans, advance in the caravan this Friday in the municipality of Tapachula, Chiapas state. (Photo: Juan Manuel Blanco / .)

The caravan of Veracruz

In the meantime, another migrant caravan made up of several hundred people advanced this Friday through the eastern state of Veracruz, but fatigue meant that, as has happened in recent days, several dozen people surrendered to the immigration authorities.

In this way, it is estimated that now this contingent, which has advanced more than 600 kilometers and has been on the road for more than a month, is made up of about 300 people.

The migrants left the town of Isla on Friday and moved to the municipality of José Azueta, some 25 kilometers later.

In addition, it is expected that this Friday or tomorrow they will arrive at Loma Bonita.

But the contingent is already very depleted and tens were handed over to the INM support group under the promise of being regularized in different states of the country.

Migratory wave

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “found” more than 1.7 million illegal immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30.

The migrants have started again after the Mexican authorities thwarted the advance of four caravans that left precisely from Tapachula in the first days of September.

Mexico has detected more than 190,000 undocumented immigrants from January to September, about triple the number in 2020, in addition to having deported almost 74,300, according to the Migration Policy Unit of the country’s Interior Ministry.

You may also like:

• Migrant caravan from southern Mexico reaches agreement with immigration authorities

• Border Patrol has detained 711 migrants from Venezuela, Brazil and Portugal in recent weeks

• New migrant caravan with some 3,000 undocumented persons exacerbates the migratory crisis in Mexico