12/16/2021

On at 15:19 CET

EP

Three girls from a high school Jaen have filed a complaint against a colleague theirs whom they accuse of having sexually assaulted them. Both the alleged aggressor and the complainants are minors.

Judicial sources have indicated to Europa Press that the first two complaints were filed in France last september during an exchange trip. Two minors told the teacher what had happened and she chose to file the complaint on the spot.

To this complaint would be added another third in Jaén, since in the same group there was another minor to whom the same thing had supposedly happened in June of this year, but who at the time did not dare to report.

The two complaints filed in France are already in the National Court Prosecutor’s Office where they have been transferred because they are minors, while the complaint filed in Jaén is being investigated in the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office and as a precautionary measure a restraining order has already been issued by the alleged aggressor on the victim.

It all started in June of this year when During recess time, but outside the school, the alleged aggressor and one of the complainants kissed in the service of an establishment, where He suggested certain sexual practices to her and the minor wanted to stop. It was from there that the minor allegedly physically attacked her and came to rape her.

At that time, the girl did not say anything and only told her friends, but chose not to say anything either in the center or to her parents for fear that they would not believe her.

Months later, coinciding with the start of the school year, an exchange trip was planned with students from a French town and it was here that supposedly the minor sexually assaulted two other minors, who did inform the teacher in charge of the group what had happened to them.

The two minors reported that the youngest had not accepted their refusals to go further and that as with one as with the other, in two events separated by days, he had forced them to have relationships against their will and for this he had used force.

On the way, the teacher accompanied the minors to file a complaint. Precisely these complaints are in the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court because they are minors and have been presented in a country other than the residence of the alleged aggressor and the complainants.

As a result of these complaints, the first of the girls decided to tell the parents, who then also chose to report, but they did so in Jaén, where she is being instructed at the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

Restraining order

It is the case of the Jaén complaint which, despite the last one being filed, is more advanced. In fact, a restraining order for the minor has already been issued with respect to the complainant to avoid any approach.

From the institute in question, The minor was imposed an expulsion of several days and a differentiated route has been established through the center to prevent him from crossing paths with the complainants, as long as there is no court ruling in this regard.

Meanwhile, the alleged assailant and the complainants continue to share their day-to-day activities at the center. The Education Delegation, consulted by Europa Press, has refused to rule on this case, paying attention, as is usual in these matters, to the fact that they are minors and that there is a judicial procedure underway.