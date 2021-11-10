11/10/2021 at 20:25 CET

Sergi Enrich He had a step through the Spanish first division, since it was not until 2015 that he consolidated himself in the highest category of Spanish football, and once he did, his performance declined, to such an extent that during the last transfer market, the Balearic Islands decided to sign for a second division team, such as the Ponferradina Sports Society. Now, being a key piece of the Leonese team, Enrich He has spoken on ‘Radio Marca’ to review his career, both professional and personal and to talk about the current situation of the group.

The transfers in Recreativo de Huelva and in Alcorcón

Sergi Enrich he did not have an easy career start. The Balearic forward had hardly any chances with the first team of the Majorca, where he debuted in the first division, so he had to look for alternative exits. The solution to his problems seemed to be a loan to Recreativo de Huelva. However, the consolidation was not completed either and the following season he was also loaned to Alcorcón. About this stage of the assignments, Enrich has stated that “Leaving the club of your dreams was difficult, but I understood. They were not good years in terms of statistics but I learned a lot. “

His time at Numancia and consolidation in Eibar

The transfers in the two Second Division teams, however, served him to gain experience and ended up being transferred to Numancia where he ended up exploding scoring 26 goals in 79 games, which led him in 2015 to sign for the club where he was consolidated in the first division, Eibar. In relation to this stage, Enrich has commented that: “always I have liked humble clubs, that they are a family, that there is no crack and that we are all going in the same direction. All the teams I’ve been on are very similar and that’s where I’m really comfortable. In Soria I had two very good years and thanks to that I had the opportunity to play in Primera y spending so many years in the elite with SD Eibar“.

Your personal situation in recent years

Finally, Enrich He has also been asked about his personal situation in recent years, which has experienced difficult times. In relation to this, the Balearic has commented the following: “Headlong I am a strong player, nobody gifted me anything. People who value me know me. What hurts me is that those people who know me have doubted and they haven’t fought for me to the end. “

“Three or four months ago I wanted to quit football. It was not good, I did not have the illusion of playing again and I left Eibar very hurt. It was a very strange market, very difficult, I did not find that illusion and then things came out again as a result of Schalke’s refusal to sign me. I had a bad time. I didn’t cry, but I was very disappointed in everything and I didn’t feel like playing again. When things are going well, football is very nice, but when things go wrong is when football shows you that the real thing is the day to day, and in this sport there are no friends“.