12/19/2021 at 7:17 PM CET

The Manchester City not only does it impose its dominance with solvency in England, but it continues breaking records. The last win with which they dispatched Newcastle (0-4) served the de Pep Guardiola to get over three records more on the history of English football.

To begin with, this City is already the team that has achieved the most victories in a calendar year in English football. Sum 34 and he still has two more games to go before the end of 2021, against Leicester and Brentford, in which he could add to his numbers. They have broken a three-decade record in English football, the one held by the 1982 Liverpool after adding 33 victories. Within the 34 triumphs of Manchester City, there are a total of 18 at home, the second record held by the celestial as of today.

“I prefer to win titles, but if you break records like that and win, win, win and keep winning & mldr; It is the great value that this team has, without a doubt & rdquor ;, declared Guardiola about your records.

Finally, the four goals that the ‘magpies’ scored make 2021 in the highest-scoring year in Manchester City’s history. Guardiola’s men have scored 106 so many this course, leaving behind the biggest mark that was in the club’s history books: the 104 marked does nothing more and nothing less than 92 years ago, in 1929.

Cancello, the best winger in Europe?

It was a perfect afternoon for Manchester City, and also for Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese side returned to Guardiola’s eleven and did so with a decisive performance, distributing the assistance of the first goal and scoring the second against Newcastle.

Two goals that helped him to accumulate and participate in 10 goals (3 scored, 7 assists). He is the first defender to reach double figures in terms of goal-making under Pep Guardiola since David praise, which he achieved with Bayern in 2014. Another corroboration of the spectacular evolution of the Portuguese lane, consolidated today as one of the best on the continent. If someone can argue with him for the first place, it will probably be a rival from the same league as Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) or Reece james (Chelsea).