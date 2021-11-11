Updated Thursday, 11 November 2021 – 10:49

It only reaches 8% of the population living below the poverty line, which is mainly attributed to the complexity of the procedure and the demanding requirements.

A long queue of people waiting to collect food in Madrid during the pandemic.

Three out of four requests for Minimum Vital Income (IMV) -73% – have been denied and only reaches 8% of the population living below the poverty line, which is mainly attributed to the complexity of the procedure and the demanding requirements.

These are the latest data published by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, which register almost 100,000 requests pending resolution and an average amount of the benefit per beneficiary of 172 euros per month and 436 per household.

Currently, the IMV has been granted to 800,000 people, about a third of the beneficiaries foreseen by the Government, which was 2,300,000 people. The coverage of the Minimum Vital Income continues to be uneven in the national territory, with communities such as Catalonia, with 4.9% of income earners with respect to the population below the poverty line; Canary Islands, with 5.5%, Balearics, 5.8% and Castilla and Len with 5.95 percent.

At the other end, Navarre (22.2%), Melilla (20.3), Ceuta (19.4) and Aragon (15.2%). The analysis, carried out by the Association of Directors and Managers in Social Services with official data, shows that despite the social crisis, 337,000 files have been approved and the IMV does not execute even half of the budget annual.

“In nine months, Social Security has only paid 1,400 million euros of the 3,000 annual planned“, denounces its president Jos Manuel Ramrez. Until September 2021, 1.45 million applications had been received, of which 91% were valid files.

In the first 15 months since its launch, 1.24 million applications have been processed, while almost 100.00 remain unresolved (97,513). Of the total number of applications, only one in 4 has been approved, 27%: 337,000 have been approved and 888,000 have been denied.

“Denials are produced by the complexity of the procedure and the difficulty of meeting demanding requirements. The Ministry itself, in response through the Transparency Portal at the request of our association, recognizes that 60% have been produced by not meeting the vulnerability criterion (by exceeding the income and equity thresholds) “, Ramrez explains. 2019 rental income is valued, year in which the pandemic did not impact.

“The other 10% of denials are due to lack of accreditation of the coexistence unit, for which the collective historical standard is still required, “adds the head of the association.” The number of approved does not meet the expectations placed on this new subjective right, “laments Ramrez, although he acknowledges a slight improvement due to the successive changes of the procedure: in 2020 the positive resolutions were 15.3%, in 2021 until March they were 27.9% and until September 30.4% “.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more