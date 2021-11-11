11/11/2021

Act. At 10:11 CET

.

Three out of four applications for Minimum Living Income (MVI) -73% – have been denied and only reaches 8% of the population living under the threshold of poverty, which is mainly attributed to the complexity of the procedure and the demanding requirements.

These are the latest data published by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, which register almost 100,000 pending applications and an average amount of the benefit per beneficiary of 172 euros per month and 436 per household.

Currently the IMV has been granted to 800,000 people, about a third of the beneficiaries foreseen by the Government, which was 2,300,000 people.

The coverage of the Minimum Living Income continues to be unequal in the national territory, with communities such as Catalonia, with 4.9% of income earners with respect to the population below the poverty line; The Canary Islands, with 5.5%, and the Balearic Islands, 5.8%.

At the other extreme, Navarra (22.2%), Melilla (20.3), Ceuta (19.4) and Aragón (15.2%).

Disbursement of 1,400 million

The analysis, carried out by the Association of Directors and Managers in Social Services with official data, shows that despite the social crisis, 337,000 files have been approved and the IMV does not execute even half of the annual budget.

“In nine months, Social Security has only paid out 1,400 million euros of the 3,000 planned per year,” denounces its president, José Manuel Ramírez.

As of September 2021, 1.45 million applications had been received, of which 91% were valid files.

In the first 15 months since its launch, 1.24 million applications have been processed, while almost 100.00 remain unresolved (97,513).

Of the total number of applications, only one in 4 has been approved, 27%: 337,000 have been approved and 888,000 denied.

Demanding requirements

“The refusals are produced due to the complexity of the procedure and the difficulty of meeting demanding requirements. The Ministry itself, in response through the Transparency Portal at the request of our association, recognizes that 60% have occurred due to not meeting the vulnerability criterion (by exceeding the income and equity thresholds) “, explains Ramírez.

Remember that 2019 rental income is valued, year in which the pandemic. “The other 10% of denials are due to the lack of accreditation of the coexistence unit, for which the collective historical register is still required,” adds the head of the association.

“The number of approved ones does not respond to the expectations placed on this new subjective right,” laments Ramírez, although he acknowledges a slight improvement due to the successive changes in the procedure: in 2020 the positive resolutions were 15.3%, in 2021 until March they were 27.9% and until September 30.4% “.