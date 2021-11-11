Three Travis Scott concert goers remain in critical condition after a massive crowd surge left eight people dead and hundreds more injured at the music festival Astroworld, the mayor of Houston said Wednesday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner did not provide details on the status of fans who have been hospitalized since the rapper’s performance Friday night. But the family of a 9-year-old boy who attended the concert with his father said the boy is in a medically induced coma after suffering injuries to the heart, lungs, and brain.

Authorities launched a criminal investigation, but Turner told city councilors during their weekly meeting that it would take a while to determine what caused the deaths at the event, which drew about 50,000 attendees.

Photo: ap

How did this happen? That’s a question that remains on our minds, ”Turner said. “How did this happen? What were the missteps? Where did it fail? Where were there gaps? We owe it to the family members, to everyone who attended and, frankly, to the city as a whole, to the first responders, to everyone. How did this happen?”

Turner read the names of the eight people who died before stopping the meeting for a minute of silence. The victims were between 14 and 27 years old and they came from the state of Texas, Illinois and Washington, according to authorities.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner scheduled a press conference on the investigation for Wednesday afternoon. He has not held a briefing since Saturday, but issued a statement this week confirming that he met with Scott prior to the concert to voice his concerns about safety. Finner has not publicly specified those concerns.

The festival grounds and the stage where Scott performed have yet to be dismantled, as authorities and attorneys representing the injured and their families continued to survey the area. The festival took place in a parking lot that is part of the NRG Park, a complex consisting of stadiums, an arena and a convention center.

Bernon Blount said his son and 9-year-old grandson, Ezra, attended the festival together, but were separated during the barrage of the crowd. He said Tuesday the boy was in a medically induced coma at a Houston hospital.

I am angry that this has affected our family, and it could have been prevented if people in positions of power had done the right thing, “said Blount.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday the formation of a task force to develop concert safety tips, which said they would “guarantee that the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival never happens again.”

Emergency plans for the music festival Astroworld did not include protocols for waves of public dangerous like the one that was generated to see Scott, who founded the festival. More than 20 lawsuits have been filed, accusing organizers of failing to properly implement simple crowd or staff control measures. Among the defendants are Scott, Live Nation and rapper Drake, who performed with Scott.

Photo: ap

The Houston police and fire departments have said they reviewed and approved safety plans. But the Houston Fire Department union chief said Tuesday that the firefighters had no presence within the festival and that they were not given radios to communicate directly with the organizers.

Experts say crowd wave deaths occur because people are crowded into such a tight space thate can’t get enough oxygenor. Usually it is not because they are being trampled on.

Authorities have said that part of their investigation will include checking whether the concert promoter and others behind the festival adhered to the plans presented.

There is a long history of similar catastrophes at concerts, sporting events and religious events. In 1979, 11 people were killed when thousands of fans tried to enter Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum to see a concert by The Who. Other mass catastrophes include the death of 97 people in a 1989 football match at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England, and numerous disasters related to the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Excelsior