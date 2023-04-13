Three tricks to get better responses from ChatGPT

The ChatGPT developed by the OpenAi people has been revolutionizing the Internet world since the last months of 2022. So far this year it has carried out several updates with which it has managed to increase the information it stores, and therefore improves the quality of your answers.

However, this mechanism that works with Artificial Intelligence or automatic learning does not usually take a position on controversial issues or that are usually subjective.

Your systems are trained from all points of view, taken from the same information you keep, and that makes you loose all the possibilities.

That’s not to say we can’t pressure her to give us what we’re looking for. There are tricks that can be applied and make ChatGPT take sides in certain situations in which we need a clear and concise answer.

Tricks for better ChatGPT responses

It may sound silly, but the most important thing is always to speak to him politely. We know that it is a machine, but being educated will open the doors to a better disposition of ChatGPT.

If you see that the AI ​​does not want to give you an option over several, apply a little pressure. You can tell him that you need an answer, that it is life or death. That will make him opt for one of the variables that are being presented.

Act like. It’s the best of everything. When you tell it to act like (activity in which your response performs) you will get the best responses. Whether as a comedian, tour guide, economist, president, politician, gamer, tech guy or many other activities, the result will be truly great.