01/07/2022 at 22:54 CET

Ana Lucas

Three years in jail for a crime of sexual assault tentative and 36 days of community service for a crime of injuries. It is worthwhile that the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Murcia imposed on a 50-year-old individual that He tried to rape his ex-wife in her bar in Mula pretending to be a robber.

The events that have already been sentenced occurred two years ago. As read in the account of proven facts, the subject and another 29-year-old man (the victim’s son-in-law) they pretended to be thieves and they appeared at the place run by the woman, when the bar was not yet open to the public. Both wore their faces covered, one He wore a T-shirt that he had drilled holes in at eye level and a black painter’s mask, while the other wore a panty and a dark balaclava. In addition, the ex-husband carried a 40 centimeter knife long, of which 24 centimeters had a pointed blade.

“The defendants entered, catching the woman by surprise, who began to call for help At the same time that both defendants pounced on him, beginning to struggle with them, the man carrying the knife in his hand, even throwing it to the ground and while one tried to tie her hands behind her back, the other held her feet, while both beat her to overcome her resistance. “

The victim soon realized that her assailants were her still husband and son-in-law, and reproached them for their performance. At that moment the son-in-law left the bar, taking advantage of the ex to drag the woman to the kitchen, where he tried to rape him and said: “For you to go to be with another I am going to be with you”.

Fortunately, the subject did not achieve his purpose, since the Local Police of Mula appeared at the establishment, notified by a neighbor who had heard the woman’s cries for help. Agents identified the individuals, the victim related what happened and in the bar the knife was found, and in the ex’s pocket some pink cords, a bridle, some latex gloves, some stockings and a lock of hair.

Likewise, the shirt and mask used by the ex-husband were intervened, while the son-in-law was wearing his panties and balaclava when he was arrested in the immediate vicinity of the establishment.

At the oral hearing, both individuals admitted what they did. Thus they saw their penalties reduced.

The son-in-law was sentenced to twelve months in jail for robbery with violence tentative (you will not go to prison if you do not commit a crime in the next two years) and 36 days of community service for injuries. You will not be able to get closer than 500 meters from your mother-in-law for two years. This same restraining order applies to the ex-husband.

Both subjects have to pay the woman 3,000 euros for the damages caused.