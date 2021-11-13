This weekend has been quite good for the most controversial group of friends Hollywood has had: Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spear, as all three are having a good time.

It is worth mentioning that there was a time when the stars maintained a fairly strong relationship, because on more than one occasion the famous were seen together and in full party.

Related news

Proof of this is the controversial photo that was classified as the image of the century and that undoubtedly summed up the pop culture of the year 2000, it is that of the three artists inside a car.

Known as “the holy trinity celeb”, it was seen one night in November 2006, while they were going to party, and that was the last image of them, as their friendship was lost over the years.

The first of them, Paris Hilton, decided to unite her life in marriage to that of the American businessman, Carter Reum, and the holiday will last for three days.

While Britney is celebrating the release of her father’s bonds, after a judge ruled in her favor and removed her father’s guardianship that he had for 13 years.

And on the other side of the coin is Lohan, who makes his triumphant return to the big screen and nothing more and nothing less than the hand of Netflix.

The friends decided to go their separate ways. Photo: IG / parishilton / britneyspears / lindsaylohan

Lindsay Lohan returns to acting

The 35-year-old actress has been missing in recent years, because since 2019, she has not been seen in any film project, but now she does it in the best way.

It should be noted that Lohan was one of the most beloved youthful faces of the turn of the century, but her addictions and party life made her lose the floor and the great popularity she had.

It was at the end of 2015 when Lindsay shot the film “Among the Shadows” in Belgium, under the direction of Tiago Mesquita, but its premiere was finally until March 5, 2019 in the United States.

After her scandals and the way the actress’s career has been managed over the years, she is finally returning to acting with Netflix for a romantic comedy.

It is a Christmas film that will star the 35-year-old redhead, and it was only that the social networks of the platform shared the first images of the actress.

It’s a very doc-to-date romantic comedy in which she will play a spoiled and newly engaged hotel heiress who suffers total amnesia after a skiing accident.

The star has been out of the big screen for several years now. Photo: IG / lindsaylohan

In the image shared by Netflix, his gala was seen, who is played by Chord Overstreet, who will be a handsome father who spends the days before Christmas in the company of his little girl in a cabin in the area and decides to take care of Lohan’s character. .

It should be noted that this return of the actress follows the formula we know, that is, the traditional rom-coms of this time, which sounds quite promising.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE