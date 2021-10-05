It is itself a mobile application for a romantic novel created by Roberto Alvite, from the Galician production company Melgo Cinema.

The romantic and interactive visual novel Ti Primeiro will have its international release this summer. Written, directed and produced by Roberto Alvite, founder of the Galician production company Melgo Cinema, this mobile application made with a real image invites the user to live a unique immersive experience through a new narrative that explores current couple relationships and their evolution over time. weather.

In the intimacy of the couple

Through the app, users will have the opportunity to enter the intimacy of a couple and choose the path of their two protagonists, who after months of living together decide to go one step further and have an open relationship.

Is there only one right way to love?

Álex and Sebas are on the cusp of their life. For them, every day is full of love, sex and sympathy for each other. When the couple decides to open their relationship, they hope to discover new pleasures while maintaining and strengthening their life project. This new experience will discover other ways of loving and growing as people.

Launch and philosophy of Ti Primeiro

Starting this summer, the three chapters of 60 minutes each that make up the Ti Primeiro experience will be available simultaneously for iOS and Android in six languages: Galician, Spanish, English, French, Italian and Brazilian Portuguese. The introduction of new languages, platforms and audiences is planned.

The first chapter will be available for free and the other two for a combined amount of 5.49 euros for iOS and 4.99 euros for Android. Ti Primeiro addresses topics such as love, friendship, desire and loss from a fresh, playful perspective, free from prejudice. Through the app, users will decide in an interactive and immersive way the surprises, twists and turns and revelations of this romantic adventure.

Social philosophy

The project is framed within the social philosophy. In addition to entertaining, it makes visible emerging realities that are increasingly everyday in order to reflect on love as a couple and relationships in today’s society. It also addresses the quality of affective and sexual relationships in our youth and makes us think about the meaning of the word “romance” in times of matches and likes.

Official trailer

Sponsorships and collaborators

This new concept of novel, unpublished in Spain, which mixes audiovisuals, literature and videogames has the collaboration of the Coruña Provincial Council, the participation of Crea SGR and the financing of Triodos Bank.

Links to apps:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.MelgoCinema.YouFirst

https://apps.apple.com/es/app/ti-primeiro-amor-de-verdad/id1575192421

Web:

www.youfirstgame.com