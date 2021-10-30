10/30/2021 at 7:24 PM CEST

The American Frances Tiafoe completed a great comeback against the Italian Jannik Sinner, seventh favorite (3-6, 7-5 and 6-2), to reach the final of the Vienna tournament that will be played against the German Alexander Zverev, who previously left Spanish Carlos Alcaraz on the road.

Sinner, who travels through the Viennese tournament table as one of the great aspirants, was on the verge of a new title in his best year as a professional. The triumph in hand was the young transalpine player who accumulates four trophies in 2021. In Antwerp, Sofia, Washington and Melbourne. They weren’t the only endings of the season. He lost that of the Miami Masters 1000. In Vienna he could not achieve another final.

Tiafoe never gave up. Despite having the match apparently lost, 6-3 and 5-2 against, he scored five games in a row to score the second set to capture a memorable reaction that culminated in the final set, which he won 6-2 to close the game. victory after two hours and 19 minutes.

It will be the third career final for the American player who has not played a title game since 2018 when he played Estoril, which he lost, and Delray Beach, which he won to inaugurate his record. It is his only trophy so far.

Frances Tiafoe, who had never beaten Sinner, with whom he had lost the two previous matches, will bid for another title with Zverev that left without end Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, which he won by 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and nine minutes.

The German will play his fifth final of the season. He has won the other four, at the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati and Madrid, the Olympic Games in Tokyo and Acapulco, to raise his career titles to seventeen.